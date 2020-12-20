N'Kenge Returns to Alpine Theatre Project's Yuletide Affair Holiday Special

Broadway Actress and Opera Songstress N'Kenge will return to the Alpine Theatre Project's Yuletide Holiday Affair. The popular concert returns after 16 years of sold-out shows, ATP's most popular concert of the year is spreading its egg nog all over the internet. For the first time in Yuletide history, the world will be able to witness the magic of ATP's ever-popular mix of heartwarming holiday music and irreverent satire from the comfort of their own homes. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased at Alpine Theatre Project.

The Yuletide Holiday Affair will feature 17 incredible artists from Broadway and beyond, and filmed in beautiful Rocky Mountains of Northwest Montana. ATP has been bringing Broadway talent, production, and education to Flathead Valley residents since 2004. Its artists have performed in over 190 Broadway productions, won 4 Tony Awards, 7 Emmy Awards, 4 Golden Globe Awards, and 1 Academy Award. Since its founding, ATP has become one of the most talked-about and unique cultural institutions in the Inland Northwest.

International, award-winning vocalist N'Kenge was called "electrifying" by the NY Post in the role of Mary Wells that she originated in Broadway's smash hit Motown: The Musical. Her musical range covers 11 languages and genres that stretch from opera, gospel, jazz, pop, and musical theatre. N'Kenge will return to the stage in the triumphant Broadway return of Caroline, or Change, with previews starting September 2021. Also, this fall, she will return to Carnegie Hall for a one night only "Forever Summer" concert celebrating the life and music of the legendary Donna Summer. Fans can also expect to see the magic of N'Kenge in the lead role of Dorothy Dandridge in the Broadway bound musical "Dorothy Dandridge Musical" and in Neal Rubinstein's "Dangerous: A New Musical."

A graduate of both The Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music, N'Kenge starred in the "Man in the Mirror" world tribute show and soon after made her debut in "Sondheim on Sondheim." She sang at the White House for President Bill Clinton and for the Commander-in-Chief Ball for President Obama, starred in London's West End at the Theatre Royal in a tribute to the late great Ray Charles, and has done solo engagements at Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center as well as the Library of Congress which was broadcast worldwide by NPR.

Keep up with N'Kenge for concert updates, appearances and more by visiting www.nkengemusic.com.