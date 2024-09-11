Myron's at The Smith Center To Present Betsy Wolfe, Alice Ripley And More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Some of Broadway's brightest stars are headed to Myron's at The Smith Center.

In the coming weeks, the beloved, intimate music venue will bring Seth Rudetsky with Chrstine Pedi, Betsy Wolfe, Jim Caruso's Cast Party, Melissa Errico and Alice Ripley to the stage.

Tickets are available at TheSmithCenter.com.



Seth Rudetsky's Broadway Concert with Christine Pedi

September 21 at 5 & p.m.

Tickets from $56.40

Seth Rudetsky, host of popular SiriusXM radio shows On Broadway and Seth Speaks, continues his Broadway concert series at Myron's, co-hosted by the hilarious Christine Pedi, known for her brilliant re-creations of beloved divas like Liza Minnelli, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone and Joan Rivers, and for playing Mama Morton in Chicago.

October 24-25 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $57

Spend an evening with Betsy Wolfe, a 2023 nominee for the Best Featured Actress in a Musical Tony Award for her role in & Juliet on Broadway. Wolfe's dazzling career résumé also includes Tony-nominated musical Waitress, the Broadway revival of Falsettos and the off-Broadway revival of The Last Five Years, along with roles in films Estella Scrooge: A Christmas Carol With a Twist and First One In and CBS series Instinct.

Jim Caruso's Cast Party

November 8 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

Jim Caruso's Cast Party is a wildly popular weekly open-mic/variety show that has brought Broadway glitz and urbane wit to the legendary Birdland Jazz Club in New York City every Monday night since 2003. Showbiz superstars hit the stage alongside up-and-comers, serving up jaw-dropping music and general razzle-dazzle, with Caruso – a Broadway veteran himself who starred in Liza's at the Palace – hosting and veteran Billy Stritch at the piano.

Melissa Errico: Sondheim in the City

November 9 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

Witness Melissa Errico, a forceful stage presence Broadway World has called, “a poet, a painter, a walking work of art that lives and breathes to tell stories,” interpreting the work of renowned composer Stephen Sondheim. Sondheim in the City is the Sondheim of smart, sophisticated New York, featuring songs from musicals like Company, Follies and Sweeney Todd and more.

Alice Ripley with John McDaniel at the Piano

November 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

Join Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley and Grammy and Emmy winner John McDaniel as they lead you through their personal musical odyssey. Ripley will sing the songs she made famous during a Broadway career that has seen her star in Side Show, Les Misérables, Dreamgirls, Next to Normal and many more, and McDaniel will join her on piano as they both share their many gifts and stories from a lifetime spent in music.

Note: Ticket prices listed are all-inclusive of base ticket prices and all fees.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box Office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

