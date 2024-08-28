Missoula Children's Theatre Presents CHARLOTTE'S WEB

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of September's Arts in Education Week, the Missoula Children's Theatre presents E.B. White's timeless tale of Charlotte's Web, rated G and adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette.

This tender story of Wilbur, the irresistible young pig, and Fern, a girl who understands the language of animals, is a testament to the power of acceptance. Templeton the gluttonous rat and other barnyard characters spin a tale of friendship and self-sacrifice as Charlotte, the spider, spins her web with curious messages she hopes will save Wilbur from the butcher. The play is full of poignant moments and humor, cherished by readers for generations.

Director Abigail Gilbert's recent MCT projects were Next Step Prep's The Addams Family and also Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Now she's weaving an ensemble cast of 7 actors together to share the important lessons in Charlotte's Web. “I'm most excited about how Charlotte uses the power of words to help others around her. The courage and bravery expressed through her words is what makes the story a staple in children's literature,” according to Gilbert.

On Saturday, September 21st there are two public performances of this 60-minute show at 10AM and Noon and tickets are on sale now at www.MCTinc.org, (406) 728-7529 M-F Noon-5PM, and one hour before show time. All seats are reserved.

