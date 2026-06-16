JERSEY BOYS to Come to Alberta Bair Theater in 2027 Broadway Series

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Alberta Bair Theater, “Your Place on Broadway,” has announced the final show to round out the 26-27 Broadway Series. In addition to all of the shows announced in May, ABT will welcome JERSEY BOYS back to the stage for a two-night engagement.

On Tuesday, January 5, and Wednesday, January 6, at 7:30 PM, this Tony Award-winning, original Broadway musical will take over ABT. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story -- a story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits including “Sherry”, “Big Girls Don't Cry”, “Oh What a Night”, “Walk Like a Man”, “Can't Take My Eyes Off You”m “Beggin'”, and “Working My Way Back to You."

Go behind the music and inside the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning, original Broadway sensation, JERSEY BOYS. From the streets of New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, this is the musical that's too good to be true.

Tickets to individual shows go on sale Saturday, July 11, 8 AM at the Box Office, 2801 3rd Ave. N., 10 AM by phone at 406.256.6052, and online. The ABT Box Office is open 10 AM to 5 PM Monday through Friday, 10 AM Saturday on event days only, and two hours prior to Sunday events.

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