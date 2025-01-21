Damn Tall Buildings Comes To Alberta Bair Theater In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alberta Bair Theater will welcome Damn Tall Buildings to the stage on Friday, February 7, at 7:30 P.M..

Avery Ballotta, violin and vocal performer for Damn Tall Buildings, is a Montana native! Originally from Bozeman, Avery went on to be a multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter, and composer based in Brooklyn, NY.

Damn Tall Buildings is a folk-bluegrass band celebrated for their soulful melodies and intricate instrumentals. fueled by the musical prowess of Max Capistran, Sasha Dubyk, and Avery Ballotta, this seasoned Brooklyn-based trio, with 11 years of dedicated touring and recording experience, weaves heartfelt lyrics into a tapestry of masterful fiddle, guitar, banjo, and bass playing. Embodying a blend of Americana roots and contemporary finesse, Damn Tall Buildings' musical journey transcends borders. From intimate local venues to global stages, their magnetic sound captivates audiences, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of listeners worldwide.

In their early days, Damn Tall Buildings didn't rehearse – they busked. Now, whether live or on record, the trio still radiates the energy of a crew of best friends playing bluegrass on the street. That energy is anchored by their instrumental chops, their strong songwriting, and their varied influences that stretch beyond bluegrass, even beyond American roots music altogether. Whether sharing lead vocals and instrumental solos or blending their voices into high-spirited harmony, Damn Tall Buildings is a tight unit that contains more than the sum of its parts.

Since their busking days, Damn Tall Buildings have grown to new heights over the course of their decade of creating together. Based in Brooklyn, NY, they have begun to travel the globe playing bigger and bigger stages, making lots of friends wherever they go. They carry with them a connective spirit, welcoming audiences to join in the moment with the band as they take us on a journey through a well-crafted show. The trio has a knack for making any room feel a little more like home.

Tickets, $38, $25; $20 Student+ non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday 10 AM-5 PM, Saturday 10 AM-2 PM at 2801 Third Ave. N.; by phone at 406.256.6052; and on the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.Org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.

