DISNEY'S NEWSIES at Artistry Extends Run

Performances will now run through August 18th

By: Aug. 04, 2024
DISNEY'S NEWSIES at Artistry Extends Run Image
Due to overwhelming demand and enthusiastic audience response, Artistry Theater and Visual Arts has announced the extension of their critically acclaimed production of Disney's Newsies through August 18th. This high-energy musical, featuring a dynamic score and captivating choreography with an irresistable cast has become a must-see event this summer.

Don't miss your chance to experience the show that's captivated audiences with its heart-pounding dance numbers and inspiring story. Secure your tickets now and be part of the excitement before the final curtain falls!

About Artistry Theater and Visual Arts: 

Artistry Theater and Visual Arts is a premier performing arts organization dedicated to providing exceptional and accessible theater and visual art experiences. With a commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement, Artistry offers a diverse range of productions and programs that enrich and inspire audiences. 

For more information and tickets, visit artistrymn.org or call 952.563.8575. DISNEY'S NEWSIES performs in Artistry's Schneider Theater, located in the Bloomington Center for the Arts at 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN 55431.

Photo Credit: Dan Norman




