Classic Western Film Series Returns to WYO

Four Sundays in January, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present the Classic Western Film Series, with each film hosted by a local film buff and cowboy aficionado.

Started in 2009 by then board member Gene Sturlin, the Classic Western Film Series features guest hosts who touch on highlights, lowlights and funny anecdotes from each film.

The series opens Jan. 5 with the 1931 version of “Cimarron” the first Western film to win the Academy Award for Best Picture with guest host Buck Brannaman; followed by “Hombre” starring Paul Newman with guest host Craig Johnson on Jan. 12. “Broken Arrow” starring James Stewart is the third film in the series Jan. 19 with host Tommy B; and rounding out the month, Aaron Linden will guest host the 1964 movie “Cheyenne Autumn” on Jan. 26.

All films begin at 2 p.m., and each event will include prize giveaways, free popcorn and a sense of nostalgia. This year’s festival is dedicated in loving memory to Christy Love.

