Cheyenne Little Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season, Kicking Off With MAMMA MIA! This Fall

Cheyenne Little Theatre has announced the lineup for its upcoming 92nd season, kicking off this fall with Mamma Mia!

Founded in 1930, the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players is one of the oldest community theatre groups in the United States, as well as one of the oldest continuously operating organizations in Cheyenne. The CLTP achieved 501(c)(3) status in 1940.

Further information about tickets can be found at https://www.cheyennelittletheatre.org/general-info.

Check out the full lineup below!

Mamma Mia!

Mary Godfrey Playhouse

September 24th-26th

September 30th-October 3rd

October 8th-10th

ABBA's hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago.

The story-telling magic of ABBA's timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you'll never forget!

A Murder is Announced

Mary Godfrey Playhouse

November 12th-14th

November 18th-21st

An announcement in the local paper states the time and place when a murder is to occur in Miss Blacklock's Victorian house. The victim is not one of the house's several occupants, but an unexpected and unknown visitor. What follows is a classic Christie puzzle of mixed motives, concealed identities, a second death, a determined Inspector grimly following the twists and turns, and Miss Marple on hand to provide the final solution at some risk to herself in a dramatic confrontation just before the final curtain.

You Better Watch Out

Historic Atlas Theatre

December 3rd-5th

December 9th-12th

December 17th-19th

Dinner Theatre: December 4th, 10th, 11th, 17th, 18th

It's Christmas Eve at the Willow Inn. The hosts Jenny and Tom are having Art, (Jenny's father who's still mourning the passing of his wife) see their bed and breakfast for the first time. There's a snowstorm raging outside and three travelers are forced to lodge at the inn and wait it out. Rudy and Marsha who run a costume business together and a mysterious but cheerful man who claims to be in the delivery business named Mr. Smith. Only the Inn's handyperson Andy sees who Mr. Smith really is, the spirit of Christmas. Andy must help him make Art, who's been in a dark place for a very long time, see the joy of Christmas and who Mr. Smith really is!

Don't Dress For Dinner

Historic Atlas Theatre

February 11th-13th

February 17th-20th

February 25th-27th

Dinner Theatre:

February 12th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th

Bernard is planning a romantic weekend with his chic Parisian mistress in his charming converted French farmhouse, whilst his wife, Jacqueline, is away. He has arranged for a cordon bleu cook to prepare gourmet delights, and has invited his best friend, Robert, along too to provide the alibi. It's foolproof; what could possibly go wrong? Well.... suppose Robert turns up not realizing quite why he has been invited. Suppose Robert and Jacqueline are secret lovers, and consequently determined that Jacqueline will NOT leave for the weekend. Suppose the cook has to pretend to be the mistress and the mistress is unable to cook. Suppose everyone's alibi gets confused with everyone else's. An evening of hilarious confusion ensues as Bernard and Robert improvise at breakneck speed.

The Phantom Tollbooth

Mary Godfrey Playhouse

March 11th-13th

March 17th-20th

March 25th-27th

Here are Milo's adventures in the Land of Wisdom, where he's forced to think about many new things. Milo learns of the argument between King Azaz and his brother, the Mathemagician, whose disagreement over words and numbers has led to the banishment of Princesses Sweet Rhyme and Pure Reason. Milo is dispatched to rescue the princesses from the Land of Ignorance. The knowledge and skills Milo picks up on his journey help him to save the princesses. When he must return home, Milo's sorry to leave his friends - but enriched by his experience, he realizes his attitude toward learning will never be the same.

Cabaret

Historic Atlas Theatre

May 6th-8th

May 12th-15th

May 20th-22nd

Dinner Theatre:

May 7th, 13th, 14th, 20th, 21st

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Two Ladies."