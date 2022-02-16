CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Comes to ABT in March

As part of its Broadway Series sponsored by U.S. Bank, Alberta Bair Theater presents the everlasting showstopper Roald Dahl's Charlie and The Chocolate Factory on Wednesday, March 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory tells the story of Willy Wonka, world famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement. His marvelous-and mysterious-factory is opening its gates...to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination that includes Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more, more, more!

Produced by NETworks Presentations, Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features direction by Matt Lenz, based on the national tour's original direction by three-time Tony Award winner Jack O'Brien. Original music by Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award winner Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Grammy and Tony Award winners Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, a book by Artistic Director of Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre David Greig, based on original choreography by Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. motion picture that starred Gene Wilder.

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory features original scenic and costume design by five-time Tony Award nominee Mark Thompson, which has been recreated by Christine Peters; lighting design by four-time Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman, sound design by Andrew Keister, projection design by Jeff Sugg, puppet and illusion design by Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Basil Twist, orchestrations by three-time Tony Award winner Doug Besterman and music supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck.

The hit Broadway musical features songs from the original film, including "Pure Imagination," "The Candy Man," and "I've Got a Golden Ticket," alongside a toe-tapping and ear-tickling new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

This performance of Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is sponsored by U.S. Bank and Billings Gazette Communications. Tickets, $69/$52 adult and $45 student + non-refundable fees, are available at the ABT Box Office, Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm and Saturday 10-2, at 2801 Third Ave N; by phone at 406-256-6052; and on the ABT website at albertabairtheater.org. Additional processing fees apply to web and phone sales.