Broadway Artists Return To Whitefish Performing Arts Center For August Concert Series

For 20 years Alpine Theatre Project has brought artists direct from Broadway to Whitefish to perform and teach.

This mission continues with 10 more Broadway stars performing in a concert series of Broadway showstoppers August 1-4 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center. The concerts, entitled “Harmony,” will feature Broadway's greatest hits performed by some of Broadway's greatest artists from such shows as “Rent,” “The Lion King,” “Chicago,” “The Color Purple,” “Newsies,” and more.

These Broadway veterans will be joined by the 60 students they've been mentoring as part of ATP's Broadway Summer Camp to present two different concerts: a “Broadway Stars” concert August 1-2 focused on the star faculty and a “Broadway Students” concert August 3-4 focused on the Camp students. ATP's Broadway Summer Camp gives local students the opportunity to learn from - and perform with - accomplished Broadway performers.

“These artists have 30 Broadway credits among them under their belts,” says ATP Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison. “They are some of the most accomplished performers in the musical theatre world. We will have 2 nights of some of the finest musical theatre performances you'll ever see in this area followed by 2 nights of inspiring performances by students so good, you'll swear they're professionals.”

Morrison has assembled a team of 10 professional artists, all with Broadway experience. This includes:

Robert Creighton - Star of 8 productions on Broadway, including “Frozen,” “The Lion King,” “Anything Goes,” “Chicago,” “The Little Mermaid,” and more

Virginia Woodruff - 5-Time Broadway veteran of such shows as “The Color Purple,” “All Shook Up,” “Smokey Joe's Cafe,” and “Leap of Faith” as well as a member of the Tony Award winning “Broadway Inspirational Voices”

Latrisa Harper - Broadway dancer, singer, and actress from “The Color Purple and “The Lion King” on Broadway

Angela Wildflower - has been seen on tv/film & stages across the globe, including the Emmy nominated ATLANTA, Blue Bloods, Netflix's Roxanne-Roxanne, and Mary Wells in “Motown” on Broadway.

Dustin Brayley - Vocalist & guitar player with the multi-platinum group, Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Featured in the production of “Rocktopia” on Broadway.

Meredith Patterson - Broadway, film, & TV actress who has starred in the Broadway productions of “42nd Street” and “White Christmas” on Broadway.

Julie Foldesi - 5-Time Broadway veteran of such shows as “The Full Monty,” “Little Women,” “Newsies,” “South Pacific,” and more.

Tracy McDowell - Performer in “Rent” and “Motown the Musical” on Broadway

Betsi Morrison - Founder & Artistic Director of Alpine Theater Project who starred in “The Sound of Music” on Broadway and “South Pacific” starring Robert Goulet

Luke Walrath - Co-Founder of Alpine Theater Project and performer in “42nd Street” on Broadway

Alpine Theatre Project presents “Harmony: The Broadway Concert Series” August 1 - 4 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center, 127 Spokane Avenue, in Downtown Whitefish. The Broadway Stars Concert runs August 1-2 and the Broadway Students Concert runs August 3-4. The series is sponsored by The Pine Lodge, Whitefish Mountain Resort, and the Whitefish Credit Union. Patrons can purchase tickets by visiting atpwhitefish.org or calling 406-862-7469.

