Alpine Theatre Project's BROADWAY CONCERT SERIES to Host Robert Creighton, Virginia Woodruff, and More

They've starred in some of the most well-known Broadway productions in history, including “Rent,” “Anything Goes,” “The Lion King,” “Color Purple,” and for one week they'll perform some of their greatest showstopping hits on the Whitefish stage. Alpine Theatre Project's Broadway Concert Series runs July 30 - August 2 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center.

These Broadway stars will perform in a series of concerts packed with Broadway showstoppers from shows like “& Juliet,” “42nd Street,” “Hadestown,” “In the Heights,” “The Prom,” and more.

“These artists have 36 Broadway credits among them under their belts,” says ATP Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison. “They are some of the most accomplished performers in the musical theatre world. We're thrilled to share their incredible talent with the community and their professional experience with these 60 students.”

The students to which Morrison is referring are the 60 members of ATP's Broadway Summer Training Camp, where seasoned “Broadway Veterans” mentor “Broadway Hopefuls” in musical theatre performance. The intensive training Camp culminates in two different concerts for the public: the “Broadway Veterans” concert starring the 10 Broadway actors performing their greatest hits, and the “Broadway Hopefuls” concert featuring the 60 Camp students performing alongside their professional Broadway mentors.

This program continues ATP's mission to bring world-class arts education to the community - a mission that is now in peril. ATP announced last Wednesday that it must raise $150,000 by August 31 to ensure its doors can stay open.

“Professional nonprofit theatres across the country are in danger - even the most successful,” says Morrison. “Even The Public Theatre in NYC just laid off 19% of its workforce due to slow recovery from the pandemic, despite rising inflation and program costs. If communities want this level of entertainment and education, it's going to take pitching in to weather this storm.”

Community members who want to help can visit ATP's website at Click Here to learn more.

Meet the Stars of the Broadway Concert Series

Robert Creighton - Star of 8 productions on Broadway, including Frozen, The Lion King, Anything Goes, Chicago, The Little Mermaid, and more

Virginia Woodruff - 5-Time Broadway veteran of such shows as “The Color Purple,” “All Shook Up,” “Smokey Joe's Cafe,” and “Leap of Faith” as well as a member of the Tony Award winning “Broadway Inspirational Voices”

Latrisa Harper - Performed in “The Color Purple and “The Lion King” on Broadway

Angela Wildflower - has been seen on tv/film & stages across the globe, including the Emmy nominated ATLANTA, Blue Bloods, Netflix's Roxanne-Roxanne, and Mary Wells in Motown on Broadway.

Dustin Brayley - Vocalist & guitar player with the multi-platinum group, Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Featured in the production of “Rocktopia” on Broadway.

Meredith Patterson - Song and dance girl extraordinaire, she has starred in 42nd Street and White Christmas on Broadway.

Eric Krop - Recording artist, and performer in “Godspell” on Broadway as well as “I Can See Your Voice” on the Fox TV network, & the film, “Peter Rabbit,” with James Corden

Tracy McDowell - Performer in “Rent” and “Motown the Musical” on Broadway

Ross Bridgeman - Professional singer/songwriter and star of ATP's upcoming Million Dollar Quartet

Becky Stout - A former Rockette and Broadway dancer.

Betsi Morrison - Founder & Artistic Director of Alpine Theater Project who starred in “The Sound of Music” on Broadway and “South Pacific” starring Robert Goulet

Luke Walrath - Co-Founder of Alpine Theater Project and performer in “42nd Street” on Broadway

Alpine Theatre Project presents the Broadway Concert Series July 30 - August 2 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center, 127 Spokane Avenue, in Downtown Whitefish. The Broadway Veterans Concert plays on July 30 and the Broadway Hopefuls Concert runs July 31 - August 2. The series is sponsored by Averill Hospitality, Apres Whitefish, First Interstate Bank, Foley Family Charitable Foundation, Frampton & Purdy Law Office, Grouse Mountain Lodge, Whitefish Mountain Resort. Patrons can purchase tickets by visiting Click Here or calling 406-862-7469.

Photo credit: Matthew Wetzler