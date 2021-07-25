Alpine Theatre Project Announces Summer Concert Series Featuring Broadway Stars

Alpine Theatre Project's busy year continues with the return of its Broadway Concert Series featuring 11 performers from such Broadway shows as "Hamilton," "Rent," and more, as well as 52 students from its Broadway Summer Training Camp. The concerts will run from July 31 to August 8 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center in Whitefish. The series, entitled, "Love Heals," rotates two different concerts. Four performances will focus on the 11 Broadway performers, and four will focus on the students of ATP's Broadway Summer Training Camp.

The Broadway Concert Series marks the next offering for the professional theatre company that hasn't slowed down since February of 2020. Since then, ATP has created 4 outdoor productions, a 6-week session of theatre classes, 3 full length movies, and 3 performances in its "Artist Challenge" series where local professional artists are commissioned to produce their own work.

"This concert series continues our effort to double down on the creativity and determination that pervades the performing arts to create as much opportunity as possible for artists, students, and patrons," says ATP Artistic Director, Betsi Morrison.

ATP describes "Love Heals" as a poignant and inspiring celebration of our individual differences, our collective humanity, and the voices we can share to improve the world as we continue to try and come out on the other side of a tumultuous year. It is being held in conjunction with ATP's Broadway Summer Training Camp, where 11 Broadway professionals mentor local students. Performances on August 1, 3, 5, & 7 will feature the 11 Broadway professionals performing songs of change, hope, love, and resilience alongside the Flathead's best musicians. Performances on July 31, August 2, 4, & 6 will feature the 52 Broadway Camp students as they present the songs and dances that inspire them to express who they are and what they want to become.

Artist Lineup:

Dustin Brayley - Vocalist & guitar player with the multi-platinum group, Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Featured in the production of "Rocktopia" on Broadway.

Tristen Buettel - Featured performer in the Off-Broadway & National Tour productions of "Jersey Boys."

DeWitt Fleming Jr. - One of the nation's most-celebrated tap dancers, featured in both the international tours of "Riverdance" and Cirque du Soleil's "Banana Schpeel" on Broadway.

Jennie Harney-Fleming - Performer in the international Broadway sensation, "Hamilton," as well as "The Color Purple" on Broadway

Latrisa Harper - Performer with "The Lion King" on Broadway as well as "The Color Purple," "Motown the Musical," and the Alvin Ailey Dance Company.

Eric Krop - Recording artist, and performer in "Godspell" on Broadway as well as the new show, "I Can See Your Voice" on the Fox TV network

Tracy McDowell - Performer in "Rent" and "Motown the Musical" on Broadway

Betsi Morrison - Founder & Artistic Director of Alpine Theatre Project who starred in "The Sound of Music" on Broadway and "South Pacific" starring Robert Goulet

Susan O'Dea - Member of the Tony Award winning "Broadway Inspirational Voices" and "Big Sky City Lights"

Meredith Patterson - Star of "42nd Street" and "White Christmas" on Broadway

Rebecca Spear - Performer in the national tours of "Forbidden Broadway" and "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change" as well as a faculty member at FVCC

Luke Walrath - Co-Founder of Alpine Theatre Project and performer in "42nd Street" on Broadway

Virginia Woodruff - 5-Time Broadway veteran of such shows as "The Color Purple," "All Shook Up," "Smokey Joe's Cafe," and "Leap of Faith" as well as a member of the Tony Award winning "Broadway Inspirational Voices"

Alpine Theatre Project presents "Love Heals" July 31 - August 8 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center, 127 Spokane Avenue, in Downtown Whitefish. Social distancing measures will be in place and all unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated patrons are asked to wear masks at the performance. The series is sponsored by The Foley Family Charitable Foundation, Averill Hospitality/The Lodge at Whitefish Lake, and the Whitefish Credit Union. Patrons can purchase tickets by visiting atpwhitefish.org.