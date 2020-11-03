Alberta Bair Theater Provides Something for Everyone With Live Streaming Opportunities This Holiday Season

Hip Hop Nutcracker has been added on Saturday, November 28 at 7 pm.

Alberta Bair Theater offers exclusive access to several live streaming events this holiday season, including the newly added Hip Hop Nutcracker on Saturday, November 28 at 7 pm.

Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber,a??The Hip Hop Nutcrackera??recorded live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center is a contemporary dance spectacle set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music. A unique and joyful event, this evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, a DJ, a violinist, and MC Kurtis Blow, one of hip hop's founding fathers, who opens the show with a short set.

Just likea??the original, ina??The Hip Hop Nutcracker, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th Century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.a??

Through this re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic, the dynamic performers ofa??The Hip Hop Nutcrackera??take us on a journey that celebrates love, community and the magic of the holiday season.

For more information on how the digital platform version of Hip Hop Nutcracker works, the extras included in a VIP experience, and more information, please visit the ABT website at AlbertaBairTheater.org for a direct link to the special ticketing page that gives a percentage of ticket sales to ABT.

"Now that we're almost eight months into the shutdown of the performing arts across the United States during this global pandemic, the industry is rising to the challenge with more high-quality exclusive live streaming opportunities," said Jody Grant, Programming and Marketing Director at Alberta Bair Theater. "I am continuing to curate content to add variety to people's screen time during the pandemic and to keep artists working, even in this digital format, and provide very limited box office revenue to ABT."

Other streaming opportunities via Alberta Bair Theater include:

Tuesday, November 10: National Geographic Live presents Through the Lens: Solastalgia. FREE with registration via the ABT website.

Saturday, November 14 at 6 pm: Warren Miller's Future Retro. $30. This lively Premiere will start at 6pm Mountain / 7pm Central and will pack in all the elements you've come to know and love from our Warren Miller shows. With 48-hour access to the entire event and film, join us on the virtual red carpet with beloved host and narrator, Jonny Moseley, for athlete interviews and sponsor highlights before the show plus all the giveaways and, of course, the full-length feature film "Future Retro." Sponsored locally by The Zone 96.3 and MY105.9.

Tuesday, November 17 at 7 pm: Taj Mahal. $20. Composer, multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, multi-GRAMMY® winner, multi-Blues Music Award winner, Blues Hall of Fame member and Americana Music Association's Lifetime Achievement award recipient Taj Mahal streaming LIVE to the comforts of your own home from the UC Theatre stage in Berkeley, CA. This will be Taj's first ever livestream performance!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You