ATP Continues Summer Of Inspiration With Broadway Concerts And OperaLesque

Alpine Theatre Project has never been one to get predictable, and this summer has been no exception. The professional theatre company and school has spread out its summer programs to create what it's calling the "Summer of inspiration," which next features Dare to Dream: The Road to Broadway a series of concerts July 20, 26, & 27 at the Whitefish Performing Arts Center featuring Broadway veterans and Broadway hopefuls. This will be followed up by a new installment of OperaLesque, ATP's sexy mix of opera and burlesque featuring professional opera singers from the Metropolitan and New York City Opera companies on August 23-25 at the ATP Garage.

Held in conjunction with ATP's Broadway Summer Training Camp where students in Grades 5-12 are mentored 1-on-1 by Broadway faculty members, Dare to Dream: the Road to Broadway celebrates the passion and commitment it takes to make it on Broadway told through song, dance, and personal stories by artists who did just that along with the next generation of Broadway hopefuls.

The first concert on July 20th at 8pm will feature the Dare to Dream Broadway Faculty sharing the songs, dances, and moments that inspired them to dedicate their lives to performance. This will be followed up the next week by concerts on July 26th & 27th at 8pm that feature the Broadway Faculty passing the torch to a new generation of Broadway hopefuls as the Camp Students share their dreams, passions, and inspirations performing with their Broadway mentors.

The Dare to Dream Broadway Faculty Includes:

Andy Taylor - Broadway productions of Once, Sunset Boulevard, On the Twentieth Century, Titanic, & Moon Over Buffalo

N'Kenge - Julliard & Manhattan School of Music Grad who starred in Motown the Musical & Sondheim on Sondheim on Broadway, soloist with the Indianapolis, Baltimore, and Cleveland Symphony Orchestras

Meredith Patterson - starred in the Broadway productions of 42nd Street, White Christmas, and The Green Bird, as well as The Princess Diaries 2 and the television shows The Good Wife, Boston Legal, and All My Children

Alet Taylor - star of the Pre-Broadway run of Freaky Friday, now the Creative Director of the Stage Network streaming service

Eric Michael Krop - ATP favorite starred in Godspell on Broadway and is on the faculty of the American Musical & Dramatic Academy in Los Angeles

Dustin Brayley - star of Rocktopia on Broadway and lead vocal soloist with the mega band, Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Tracy McDowell - longtime ATP favorite and star of Rent & Motown on Broadway, also a featured vocalist with the United Nations International Women's Events

Billy Thompson, Piano - longtime musical collaborator for ATP and musical director of the It Gets Better Tour

ATP then heats things up in August with a tantalizing mix of opera, classical burlesque, and aerial circus acts, presented August 23-25 at the intimate ATP Garage, 6464 Hwy 93 in Whitefish. OperaLesque will feature some of the greatest opera singers in the nation from the Metropolitan Opera and New York City Opera mixed with tantalizing burlesque. Patrons can enjoy cocktails while being treated to vocal (and physical) virtuosity around and above them.

Starring in OperaLesque:

Glenn Seven Allen, Tenor - recently starred in New York City Opera's acclaimed production of Brokeback Mountain and starred in ATP & Glacier Symphony's combined concert production of Sweeney Todd

Melanie Long, Mezzo-Soprano - recently starred in New York City Opera's world tour of Carmen, and is a member of the acclaimed burlesque troupe, the Hot Box Girls

Sharin Apostolou, Soprano - frequent performer with New York City Opera, Utah Opera, Central City Opera, and Opera Delaware, and performed in Yuletide Affair 9 at ATP

Jorrell Williams, Baritone - starred in Intimate Apparel at the Metropolitan Opera and is a featured soloist with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Marcy Richardson, Soprano - known as "the singing aerialist," and has performed with New York City Opera, Opera Columbus, and the acclaimed burlesque variety troupe, Company XIV

Billy Thompson, Piano - longtime musical collaborator for ATP and musical director of the It Gets Better Tour

Tickets and information can be found on ATP's website, atpwhitefish.org or by calling the ATP Box Office at (406) 862-7469.





