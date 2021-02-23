ABT to Stream Traditional Irish Dance and Music in March

In celebration of Irish heritage, Alberta Bair Theater offers access to Rhythm Of The Dance, recorded in front of a live audience and delivered online while theaters across the world are dark to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The National Dance Company of Ireland, one of the best known and most booked Irish dance companies, has teamed with WatchLive to create a fresh new production for which fans can get tickets for unlimited viewing via the ABT website from March 1 to 31. Alberta Bair Theater receives a portion of each ticket sold through its website albertabairtheater.org

People in every country will be enjoying this online streaming spectacular that features 2,000+ years of dance, music, songs and culture from pre-Celtic times to modern day sounds and choreography. Full of flailing feet and fiddles, futuristic dances, eye-catching lighting and costumes, and sensational sound effects, Rhythm Of The Dance is sure to stir your soul and inspire your heart.

Alberta Bair Theater provides access to this virtual performance, bringing the passion and excitement of Rhythm Of The Dance to homes starting Monday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Tickets are $20 plus a $3.50 service fee and provide unlimited viewing during the month of March.