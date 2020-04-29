Zoom Room Peace Project Raises The Curtain On Hope

They began as pen pals, 14 teens and 14 elders, ages 12 to 86, in an artistic exploration of the question "What does peace mean to you?"

Peace 4 the Ages is an inter-generational collaboration between Stages Theatre Company and Alive & Kickin. This project was born out of a desire to connect two generations and challenge audiences to consider what these two groups, divided by age and experience, have to say about peace and how our perspectives change over the course of a lifetime.

WATCH THE VIDEO NOW:

When these teens and seniors got together to build, not only lasting friendships, but to create a live event, based on their individual visions of peace, the energy was electrifying. The magic began when they connected in rehearsals, sharing their own personal experiences, bringing them to life through music, dance, poetry, and video.

And then it happened...10 days before opening night the pandemic changed the course of their lives, their work...and the world. Like so many others, the performance was postponed indefinitely. After months of listening, "really listening," and singing and dancing together through laughter, tears, and hugs, this large, boisterous, multi-generational family gathering was suddenly splintered into individual tiny boxes on a Zoom screen. Right now, this is the only way they can share their voices with the world.

It's about the world, our precious children, and the bright spirit of Love.

Sing along...with the Hope that we will find Peace 4 the Ages.



GoFundMe Link: https://bit.ly/peace4theages





