Zephyr Theatre Presents Outdoor Production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
The show runs August 22-19.
St. Croix Shakespeare Company presents "Shakespeare in the Park"...ing Lot with Much Ado About Nothing.
Time: 6:30 pm
- Saturday, August 22, 2020
- Sunday, August 23, 2020
- Thursday, August 27, 2020
- Friday, August 28, 2020
Time: 1:00 pm
- Saturday, August 29, 2020
- Sunday, August 30, 2020
Tickets: This is a FREE event, however Donations encouraged. General Admission seating open to the first 250 people each night
Special seating:
- FRONT ROW BOX SEATS (complete with real grass!)- Will be by reservation only.
- $150 - Two 5'x8′ Boxes available each show (seats 4)
- $100 - Three 5'x5′ Boxes available each show (seats 2)
- To reserve your box, please send a message to boxoffice@stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org
Location: The Zephyr Theatre Outdoor Stage, 601 Main Street North, Stillwater
Seating is provided, or bring your own chairs if you prefer! At least 6 feet apart in groups of 2-4. The company will have a full bar that will be open, and patrons can feel free to bring a picnic from a neighboring restaurant
Masks are required inside and recommended outside.