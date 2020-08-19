Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Zephyr Theatre Presents Outdoor Production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

Article Pixel

The show runs August 22-19.

Aug. 19, 2020  
Zephyr Theatre Presents Outdoor Production of MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

St. Croix Shakespeare Company presents "Shakespeare in the Park"...ing Lot with Much Ado About Nothing.

Time: 6:30 pm

  • Saturday, August 22, 2020
  • Sunday, August 23, 2020
  • Thursday, August 27, 2020
  • Friday, August 28, 2020

Time: 1:00 pm

  • Saturday, August 29, 2020
  • Sunday, August 30, 2020

Tickets: This is a FREE event, however Donations encouraged. General Admission seating open to the first 250 people each night

Special seating:

  • FRONT ROW BOX SEATS (complete with real grass!)- Will be by reservation only.
  • $150 - Two 5'x8′ Boxes available each show (seats 4)
  • $100 - Three 5'x5′ Boxes available each show (seats 2)
  • To reserve your box, please send a message to boxoffice@stillwaterzephyrtheatre.org

Location: The Zephyr Theatre Outdoor Stage, 601 Main Street North, Stillwater

Seating is provided, or bring your own chairs if you prefer! At least 6 feet apart in groups of 2-4. The company will have a full bar that will be open, and patrons can feel free to bring a picnic from a neighboring restaurant

Masks are required inside and recommended outside.



Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • The Seth Concert with Stephanie J. Block Now Available On Demand!
  • Karen Olivo, Sierra Boggess, & Jeremy Jordan Will Join The Seth Concert Series
  • Exclusive: Watch 'What Could Be Better' From Liz Callaway and Seth Rudetsky LIVE; Now Available On Demand!
  • Follow Our Student Blog Instagram Account!