WILD KRATTS LIVE 2.0 – ACTIVATE CREATURE POWER Announced At Hennepin Theatre Trust, November 16

All-new action-packed touring production brings the stars of the Emmy-nominated hit PBS KIDS Series to kids and families.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 - Activate Creature Power!, the theatrical production starring Martin and Chris Kratt, based on the Emmy-nominated hit PBS KIDS series, will bring audiences along on a "wild" ride with a dynamic mix of live-action and animation.

The stage show will be at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.) on Click Here It's going to be WILD! Young fans and their families nationwide are in store for even more adventure on the creature trail when the world-famous Kratt Brothers hit the road with an all-new stage adventure!

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis)

"We are so excited to introduce our new live stage show and meet our fellow 'creature adventurers' in cities across the U.S. this fall," said Chris Kratt, creator, producer and co-star of the Wild Kratts series and co-founder of The Kratt Brothers Company. "Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 is perfect for explorers of all ages. It features all the excitement and interactive elements that Wild Kratts fans love, plus awesome new Kratt Brothers twists and turns to keep them on the edge of their seats."

In Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0, Chris and Martin take to the stage to activate new Creature Powers and go "off to the creature rescue!" With some help from Aviva and the rest of the Wild Kratts team, who will be animated and on screen at the Tortuga HQ, the brothers confront a comic villain and once again save the day, sharing fascinating tidbits about some of the world's most amazing creatures along the way.

Audience members are encouraged to bring along their animal knowledge and participate in the action right from their seats by calling out answers to the questions posed by the Kratt Brothers during the show.

Since their original Wild Kratts LIVE! touring show launched in 2014, Chris and Martin have performed to wildly-enthusiastic crowds of hundreds of thousands of fans - many of them sporting their own Creature Power Suits, just like the Kratt Brothers do in the popular series - in more than 135 cities across North America.




April 14, 2023
Special Offer: 'An American Tail the Musical' Opens in 2 Weeks—See Best Availability
April 12, 2023

Watch a teaser for Newsies Jr. at Stages Theatre Company!
April 11, 2023

Grab your best friends and head to Shady Pines! Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that the Golden Girls are back and better than ever in a brand new stage show that's more exciting than a trip to St. Olaf.
April 10, 2023

Duluth Playhouse Youth Theatre is a celebration of young artists ages 8 - 18 collaborating and connecting through the power of live theatre. In this production, young performers are given the opportunity to showcase their talents and theatrical skills on the historic NorShor Theatre stage.
April 7, 2023

Children's Theatre Company presents the highly-anticipated World Premiere An American Tail the Musical. With a book and lyrics by Tony Award -winning playwright Itamar Moses (The Bands Visit), and music & lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler (Diary of a Wimpy Kid the Musical, The Secret of My Success), the production will feature music supervision by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit and Tootsie on Broadway). See video highlights from the production.
April 7, 2023

The Minnesota Twins and Hennepin Theatre Trust kicked off the summer baseball season in downtown Minneapolis as D. Jerome from the national tour of the musical Hamilton performed the national anthem at the Minnesota Twins’ home opener on April 7, 2023. See photos from inside the big day.
