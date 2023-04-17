WILD KRATTS LIVE 2.0 – ACTIVATE CREATURE POWER Announced At Hennepin Theatre Trust, November 16

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 - Activate Creature Power!, the theatrical production starring Martin and Chris Kratt, based on the Emmy-nominated hit PBS KIDS series, will bring audiences along on a "wild" ride with a dynamic mix of live-action and animation.

The stage show will be at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave.) on Click Here It's going to be WILD! Young fans and their families nationwide are in store for even more adventure on the creature trail when the world-famous Kratt Brothers hit the road with an all-new stage adventure!

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 a.m. to the general public at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) and online at Click Here.

"We are so excited to introduce our new live stage show and meet our fellow 'creature adventurers' in cities across the U.S. this fall," said Chris Kratt, creator, producer and co-star of the Wild Kratts series and co-founder of The Kratt Brothers Company. "Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0 is perfect for explorers of all ages. It features all the excitement and interactive elements that Wild Kratts fans love, plus awesome new Kratt Brothers twists and turns to keep them on the edge of their seats."

In Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0, Chris and Martin take to the stage to activate new Creature Powers and go "off to the creature rescue!" With some help from Aviva and the rest of the Wild Kratts team, who will be animated and on screen at the Tortuga HQ, the brothers confront a comic villain and once again save the day, sharing fascinating tidbits about some of the world's most amazing creatures along the way.

Audience members are encouraged to bring along their animal knowledge and participate in the action right from their seats by calling out answers to the questions posed by the Kratt Brothers during the show.

Since their original Wild Kratts LIVE! touring show launched in 2014, Chris and Martin have performed to wildly-enthusiastic crowds of hundreds of thousands of fans - many of them sporting their own Creature Power Suits, just like the Kratt Brothers do in the popular series - in more than 135 cities across North America.