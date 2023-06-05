Video: Get a Behind the Scenes Look at NEXT TO NORMAL at Theater Latté Da

Theater Latté Da is presenting NEXT TO NORMAL June 7 - July 16, 2023 at Ritz Theater.

NEXT TO NORMAL features book & lyrics by Brian Yorkey and music by Tom Kitt. The production is directed by Peter Rothstein with music direction by Jason Hansen.

The cast features Erin Capello, Sayer Keeley, Riley McNutt, Audrey Mojica, Matt Riehle, and Kyle Weiler

A family determined to balance sanity and happiness against the gale force winds of mental illness finds strength in their commitment to love each other through their pain. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize, this groundbreaking musical is an insightful and deeply moving look at a modern family, and raises the rafters with its Tony Award-winning score.

SPONSORED BY THE ORDWAY