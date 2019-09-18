Video: First Look at THE GLASS MENAGERIE at Guthrie Theater

The Glass Menagerie recently began performances at Guthrie Theater and we've got a first look! Watch the video below!

The 2019-2020 Guthrie season begins on the Wurtele Thrust Stage with Tennessee Williams' poetic memory play, The Glass Menagerie (September 14 October 26, 2019), directed by Joseph Haj.

From her dingy St. Louis apartment, Amanda Wingfield dreams of her days as a Southern debutante while obsessing over the future of her aimless son Tom and unmarried daughter Laura. With their father absent and the Great Depression looming, the siblings find comfort in their foibles alcohol for Tom and a collection of glass animals for Laura which only heightens Amanda's anxiety. When a gentleman caller arrives for dinner, the Wingfields are flooded with hope. But it's unclear if his presence will change things for the better or shatter their fragile illusions.

A masterpiece of compassionate insight and distinctive theatrical vitality that is rich in bittersweet nostalgia, The Glass Menagerie offers a glimpse into the Wingfield family's struggle to hold its ground in 1939 St. Louis.

Watch the video below!





