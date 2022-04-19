VIDEO: Watch a Load-In Timelapse for SCHOOL FOR LIES at the Guthrie Theater

The School For Lies is running at the Guthrie Theater through April 23, 2022.

Check out a timelapse video of load-in below!

It's 1666 and the brightest, wittiest salon in Paris is that of Celimene, a beautiful young widow so known for her satiric tongue that she's being sued for it. Surrounded by shallow suitors, whom she lives off of without surrendering to, Celimene has managed to evade love since her beloved husband died - until today when Frank appears. This wild farce of furious tempo and stunning verbal display, all in very contemporary couplets, runs variations on Molière's Le Misanthrope, which inspired it. Join in for another incomparable romp from David Ives, the brilliant author of All in the Timing.

