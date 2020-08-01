VIDEO: Tune in to the Guthrie Theater's Virtual Benefit

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Guthrie Theater announced is presenting its first-ever virtual benefit tonight, August 1.

The online gathering raises critical funds to help sustain the theater, celebrate local and national artists and uplift the community the Guthrie serves.

Beloved Twin Cities actor Sally Wingert emcees the livestreamed event, which features performances by acclaimed national and local theater artists, including Ryan Colbert, Santino Fontana, Marc Koeck, Meghan Kreidler, Mia Pinero, Ava Saunders and Regina Marie Williams, as well as cameos by Ryan Michelle Bathe, Ricardo Chavira, Don Cheadle, John Carroll Lynch, David Hyde Pierce, Laila Robins, Mark Rylance, Emily Swallow, Courtney B. Vance, Brenda Wehle and Rainn Wilson, among others. A special giving opportunity introduced by Artistic Director Joseph Haj and premier auction packages are also part of the theater's largest fundraiser of the year. The Guthrie Theater Virtual Benefit is produced by Broadway Unlocked and created by Jessica Ryan.

