Upcoming MDT Events Postponed

Minnesota Dance Theatre has announced event postponements.

They have released the following statement:

To support the health and well-being of our students, company artists, patrons, and larger community, we have decided to postpone a couple upcoming MDT events that would have the potential for large numbers of people to gather in confined spaces. Our intention is that these steps, taken sooner rather than later, will help mitigate the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19).



The postponed events include the following:

Celebrating Loyce, originally scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, March 14, will be postponed to a later date, to be determined.

The Enchantment, originally scheduled for April 3-5, will be postponed to a later date, to be determined. If you have already purchased tickets for this event, you will be contacted directly regarding refunds and exchanges.

As of now, MDT classes for the Performing Arts Division, Young Children's Division, and Open Division will continue as scheduled with the precautions outlined here.



The Open Division Open House will also continue as scheduled on March 28 and 29.



We will update you if there are any changes and will remain diligent in doing our best to protect the health and vitality of our community.



Please contact us in the MDT office at 612-338-0627 or by email at info@mndance.org if you have any questions or concerns.





