University of Minnesota Theater Class Explores Links Between Greek Tragedies and Pharmacy

A new theater class at the University of Minnesota is examining issues in the healthcare industry by linking Greek tragedies to pharmacy, The Minnesota Daily reports.

The class will explore how pharmaceutical substances have been used to enhance or damage the idea of a healthy body. It is based on the Greek word "pharmakon," which has three meanings in English: remedy, poison and scapegoat.

"There is this really interesting connection between pharmacy and theater through the terminology and ideas of the pharmakon," said Dr. Sonja Kuftinec, one of two theater professors leading the class. "What we are interested in is exploring that duality of anything that is extractive as both being potentially healing and potentially poisoning."

Luverne Seifert is the second theater professor leading the course.

Students will use what they have learned about pharmacy and Greek tragedies to put together a final performance on May 7.

Part of the class is devoted to learning about the University's Native American Medicine Gardens in St. Paul. The unit also examines Native Americans' view of health to include traditional substances and medications coming from the earth.

The final creative performance will include a telling of the modern interaction between patients, medication and the healthcare system.

Read more on The Minnesota Daily.