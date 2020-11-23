Twin Cities PBS Presents Theater Latté Da's ALL IS CALM

Twin Cities PBS (TPT) has announced it will broadcast Minneapolis' Theater Latté Da's production of "All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914" on Friday, November 27 at 8PM (CT). This is one of the first productions to be highlighted through TPT's new television and digital streaming initiative, "Stage," which is designed to celebrate and uplift Minnesota arts organizations during this challenging time when many performance spaces are closed due to the COVID - 19 pandemic. The initiative will give viewers a front row seat to many acclaimed works.

"All is Calm," an award winning docu-musical that recreates an astounding moment in history when Allied and German soldiers laid down arms during World War I on the Christmas of 1914 to celebrate the holiday together by trading carols, sharing food and drink, playing soccer and burying the dead. The story is told through the words of great World War I poets, official war documents, diary entries, and letters written by more than 30 soldiers.

Filmed at the historic Ritz Theater in NE Minneapolis, the production offers a look behind the camera with 20 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage including interviews with the docu-musical's creator, Theater Latté Da Founding Artistic Director Peter Rothstein, and members of the cast and creative team. Audiences will learn more about the historic moment in history, as well as how music, costumes and lighting bring to life the Drama Desk Award winning production.

Since first premiering in 2007, the musical, has been performed in more than 50 cities and received extraordinary critical acclaim. The New York Times called it, "a beautiful musical recounting of a World War I cease-fire of gifts, poetry and melody." And locally the Star Tribune said the show, "feeds our need for heroes, gives space to our dreams for human nobility, allows us to approach the enigma of Christmas and puzzle over the miracle that has stopped enemies from killing each other for one day."

"For decades the Christmas Truce was considered fiction, a romantic fable. I wanted to give legitimate voice to this remarkable moment that had been denied its rightful place in history. It is beyond gratifying to see the story of these heroic men, told in their own words, reach new audiences across the country," shares "All Is Calm" writer and director Peter Rothstein.

Since its founding in 1998 by Artistic Director, Peter Rothstein and Music Director, Denise Prosek, creating and premiering new work has been a part of Theater Latté Da's DNA. Theater Latté Da has premiered 12 new musicals and 12 area premieres. Each has garnered critical acclaim and earned its artists and TLD a host of awards, including: the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience awarded to the Off-Broadway production of its original production All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. It also supports the development of new musical theater through its annual NEXT Festival.

"We are so honored to be able to share this classic and beloved performance," said TPT's Vice President of Minnesota Content John Daenzer. "In a time when remarkable artists cannot perform for live audiences, we believe it's critical for TPT as a public media company to offer a new place to share their work. And we hope that this broadcast also gives audiences the joy and relief they have been longing for as stages around the state remain closed due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns. "

"All is Calm" will air on Twin Cities PBS and on PBS stations nationally through the month of November. Check local listings. For more information about the show, visit https://www.tpt.org/all-is-calm-the-christmas-truce-of-1914/.

