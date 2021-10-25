Tickets For World Premiere Country Musical MAY WE ALL Go On Sale This Week

MAY WE ALL save the date for Summer 2022, as Brian Kelley and his production company CuzBro Productions, in partnership with Lively McCabe Entertainment (Executive Producer Michael Barra), welcome the highly-anticipated Country musical to Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) in Nashville.

Making its world premiere engagement June 7 - July 17, 2022, tickets for MAY WE ALL go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a. m. CT on Friday, Oct. 29 via TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040, and at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick St. in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.

Adding to the excitement for this can't-miss multi-week event is the rotating lineup of Country music guest artists who will step into the role of "Bailey Stone." The star-studded roster expected to perform includes Alana Springsteen, Alexandra Kay, BRELAND, Brian Kelley, Canaan Smith, Caleb Lee Hutchinson, Chris Ruediger, Cooper Alan, Danielle Bradbery, Jamie O'Neal, Lainey Wilson, Lindsay Ell, LOCASH, Nick Fradiani, Scarlett Burke, Thomas Mac, Tigirlily, Trent Harmon and many more.

"I've been dreaming and scheming on a musical for a while now, and for MAY WE ALL to debut in Nashville next June is so surreal. It wouldn't be a Country music party without some special guests and surprises," shares Brian Kelley. "I'm thrilled to welcome my friends and fellow artists to the cast and can't wait to see what each one brings to the character of 'Bailey Stone.'"

Executive Producer Michael Barra adds, "From the very beginning, we created the role of 'Bailey Stone' to be played by a different guest artist at every performance in Nashville. We're already blown away by the caliber of talent and are looking forward to making these special guest moments fun for both the artist and the audience."

Kelley will appear on SiriusXM's The Highway live tomorrow morning, Oct. 26, to talk all things MAY WE ALL with host Storme Warren.

MAY WE ALL is the story of Jenna Coates, a small-town girl whose big-city singing career is over before it even begins, and how she returns to the people and the places of her past to find a path to the future. But going home is never easy. A lot has changed in Harmony, Tennessee, since Jenna left and not necessarily for the better. If Jenna and her hometown are going to dig themselves out of their current crises, they're going to need each other. And they're going to need music.

Complementing the storyline, MAY WE ALL features a must-hear score of fan-favorites from Brooks & Dunn, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Florida Georgia Line, Jessica Andrews, Johnny Cash, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, Little Big Town, LOCASH, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert, Old Dominion, Sara Evans, Tim McGraw, The Chicks and more. Debuting exclusively as part of the musical are two original songs co-written by FGL's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard.

"We are thrilled to host the world premiere of MAY WE ALL at Tennessee Performing Arts Center next summer, and to be a part of this exciting collaboration," says Jennifer Turner, TPAC President and CEO. "In Nashville, you never know who is going to appear on the many stages around town. With this impressive list of guest artists making each performance a one-of-kind experience, this engagement is no exception. It's the perfect fit for Music City."

Lively McCabe Entertainment and CuzBro Productions developed the stage musical in partnership with BMG. The previously announced developmental production of MAY WE ALL at Playhouse on the Square in Memphis, Tennessee, will proceed in January 2022.

MAY WE ALL features a book by Troy Britton Johnson, Todd Johnson and Eric Pfeffinger, with arrangements and orchestrations by Brian Usifer, and is directed by Shelley Butler. Joining the creative team is Geoffrey Ko (Music Director), Lauren Helpern (Scenic Design), Lex Liang (Costume Design) and Zach Blane (Lighting Design) with more to be revealed.

Earlier this year, the producers also confirmed that a film adaptation is in the works, directed by Andy Fickman ("She's the Man," "Parental Guidance"). Information on the production, cast and creative team is coming soon.