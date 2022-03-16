Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tickets For Lyle Lovett And His Large Band Go On Sale Friday, March 18

The performance is at the State Theatre on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 8 p.m.

Mar. 16, 2022  

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett has confirmed a 2022 tour with his Large Band with a stop in Minneapolis at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 8 p.m. The new dates follow Lovett's current tour with his Acoustic Group, which marks his first in-person tour since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.



