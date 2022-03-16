Tickets For Lyle Lovett And His Large Band Go On Sale Friday, March 18

Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced that four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer, and actor Lyle Lovett has confirmed a 2022 tour with his Large Band with a stop in Minneapolis at the historic State Theatre (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 8 p.m. The new dates follow Lovett's current tour with his Acoustic Group, which marks his first in-person tour since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 18 at 10 a.m. to the general public at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.