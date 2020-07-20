Theatrical Couple Jen Maren and Peter Simmons Create 30-Minute Show MY FUNNY QUARANTINE and Perform For Family and Neighbors

Theatrical husband and wife duo Jen Maren and Peter Simmons created a 30 minute performance, titled "My Funny Quarantine", which features songs, storytelling, improv, pantomime and more, Huron Daily Tribune reports.

The pair are performing the piece outside in their driveway for members of their family and neighbors, in gathers of 25 people or fewer.

Maren said that, when both hers and Simmons' productions were cancelled due to the health crisis, she wondered what they could do. Simmons acts, plays guitar and has done street theater, while Maren acts and sings. The duo decided to use their talents on their own stage.

"It's not underselling it to say for me, this was a lifesaver," Simmons said of the piece that Maren wrote.

She took some inspiration from her real life, and told the story of a couple in quarantine.

According to Simmons, "It's a psychological drama about people learning how to stay in love."

Read more on Huron Daily Tribune.

