Theatre Pro Rata Announces Encore, Online Performance of SILENT SKY

Theatre Pro Rata has released the following statement regarding SILENT SKY:

It's been a challenging couple of weeks for everyone, hasn't it? We're excited to give you a piece of good news. As a way to satisfy artistic cravings in this time of limited gatherings, we are presenting a single, online, actors-only, encore performance of our recent (and almost entirely sold out) production of

Silent Sky, by Lauren Gunderson.

Saturday, March 28, 2020

at 7:30 pm

Live streaming for one night only on Zoom

Purchase your tickets in advance HERE by 7:00pm on Saturday March 28. We will email you instructions and a password to access the performance.

Your ticket purchase helps us maintain our strong foundation in the coming months. Thanks to our generous donors and our enthusiastic audiences Theatre Pro Rata is in a secure position to weather these uncertain times, but we need help to keep that foundation solid! And because artists are a vital part of our community, we are proud to say that 50% of all profits for this encore performance will go directly to the actors.

Thanks, and enjoy the show!!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You