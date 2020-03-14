Theater Latte Da Suspends Performances of LA BOHÈME Through April 1

Theater Latté Da has announced that it will suspend performances of La Boheme through April 1.

The following statement has been released:

Theater Latté Da is deeply committed to the health and safety of our artists, technicians, staff and patrons during these unprecedented and challenging times. For that reason, we have made the difficult decision to suspend performances of LA BOHÈME until April 1st, effective following tonight's performance.

We sincerely appreciate your commitment to Theater Latté Da and will do our best to ensure the process of rescheduling your tickets is as smooth as possible. It is our hope to resume performances of LA BOHÈME April 1st. In the meantime, we will monitor state and local health department officials' announcements and take the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of our community. Theater Latté Da will continue to compensate the artists of LA BOHÈME throughout the two-week suspension of performances. If you have already purchased tickets to LA BOHÈME, you may:

Exchange your ticket for a future performance date

Place your tickets on hold until you determine a future performance date

Donate your tickets to support Theater Latté Da and the artists of LA BOHÈME

Request a refund

In the next two weeks, please contact our Box Office at 612-339-3003 or via email at boxoffice@latteda.org with your preferred ticketing option. Our administrative offices will be open during this time to assist you. Thank you for your patience as we work through this process. In these uncertain times, we send our best wishes to you and your loved ones.





