The Guthrie Cancels Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Guthrie Theatre has cancelled performances of A Christmas Carol due to COVID-19. Performances were cancelled for December 26 and 27.

"As a result of multiple COVID-19 cases within vaccinated members of the Guthrie cast and staff, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Sunday, December 26 and Monday, December 27 performances of A CHRISTMAS Carol To safeguard the health of our artists, staff and audiences," read a statement on the company's website.

The theater's Box Office will contact those who have purchased tickets to one of these performances and all tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The Guthrie building is closed through January 6.

