Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Guthrie Cancels Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

pixeltracker

The Guthrie building is closed through January 6.

Dec. 27, 2021  
The Guthrie Cancels Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The Guthrie Theatre has cancelled performances of A Christmas Carol due to COVID-19. Performances were cancelled for December 26 and 27.

"As a result of multiple COVID-19 cases within vaccinated members of the Guthrie cast and staff, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the Sunday, December 26 and Monday, December 27 performances of A CHRISTMAS Carol To safeguard the health of our artists, staff and audiences," read a statement on the company's website.

The theater's Box Office will contact those who have purchased tickets to one of these performances and all tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

The Guthrie building is closed through January 6.

Stay up to date at https://www.guthrietheater.org/.


Related Articles View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
The Prom Black Logo Unisex Tee
The Prom Black Logo Unisex Tee
Anastasia Decal Stickers
Anastasia Decal Stickers
I'm in Tech Tank Top
I'm in Tech Tank Top

More Hot Stories For You

  • Cape Fear Regional Theatre Will Reopen Renovated Theatre With THE WIZARD OF OZ
  • Triangle Performance Ensemble to Present BLACK NATIVITY DURHAM
  • Bonnie Raitt Comes To DPAC June 7, 2022
  • Iman Shumpert Joins DANCING WITH THE STARS – DARE TO BE DIFFERENT'! Tour Coming To The Duke Energy Center!