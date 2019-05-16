The Duluth Playhouse Announces 2019-2020 Season

The Duluth Playhouse is proud to announce its 2019-2020 season for its three stages, which includes the NorShor Theatre, the Underground Theatre, and the Playhouse Family Theatre.

A few of these are popular old favorites it was time to bring back for new audiences to enjoy, or for long-time audience members to fall in love with all over again. There also are several exciting, new-to-our-stage shows to entertain audiences.

Current season members will have exclusive early renewal for their season passes now through June 3, 2019. On Monday, June 3, season passes will be open to the general public for purchase.

Without further ado, the new season includes:

NORSHOR THEATRE*

Smokey Joe's Café: September 19-29

Concert Series #1: November 1-3, 2019

The Wizard of Oz: December 5-22

Steel Magnolias: January 30-February 9

Concert Series #2: February 14

Monty Python's Spamalot: March 19-April 5

The Mousetrap: May 7-17

The Who's Tommy: July 9-26



THE UNDERGROUND THEATRE*

Dracula: October 3-19

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: October 30 - November 2

The Santaland Diaries: December 12-14

The 15th Annual Short Shorts Film Festival: January 18

The Arsonists: February 20-29

The 4th Annual What She Said Festival: March 26-28

Macbeth: The Dinner Party: April 16-25

Around the World in 80 Days: May 28-June 6

The Wild Party: August 6-22

PLAYHOUSE FAMILY THEATRE*

Treasure Island: October 25-November 3

Disney's Frozen JR: January 10-19

Roald Dahl's Matilda: March 5-15

A Year with Frog and Toad: May 15-24

James and the Giant Peach JR (Junior Intensive 2020): June 26-28

The Tempest & Disney's Mary Poppins JR (Teen Intensive 2020): July 30-August 9

*For all upcoming theatre seasons, show titles and performances dates are subject to change.

The NorShor Classic Film Series and the NorShor Concert Series will also continue in the 2019-2020 season, performing at the NorShor Theatre.





Related Articles Shows View More Minneapolis / St. Paul Stories

More Hot Stories For You