TORCH SONG Comes to Six Points Theater in May

In Torch Song, the two-act revival of Harvey Fierstein’s award-winning Torch Song Trilogy, the life of Arnold Beckoff, a torch song-singing, Jewish drag queen living in New York City, is dramatized over the span of the late 1970’s and 1980’s.

Torch Song brings laughter and tears simultaneously. It's impossible not to feel electricity in the theater." /Entertainment Weekly

Torch Song follows Arnold’s odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his mother reminds him that he needs one more thing – respect.

Updated by the playwright in 2017, with tenderness and great humor, Torch Song reminds us how fragile those rights remain.

Welcome to Six Points Theater’s presentation of Harvey Fierstein’s Torch Song, directed by Craig Johnson.

The cast includes:

Neal Beckman (Arnold) is excited to return to Six Points Theater, having previously been in Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins. Most recently he was in Alice in Wonderland at Children's Theatre Company, Boy Wonder with History Theatre, Hamlet at the Guthrie Theater, and Kung Fu Zombie Saga with Theater Mu.

Kendall Kent (Laurel) is happy to be making her debut with Six Points Theater. Previous credits include For the People at the Guthrie Theater, A Streetcar Named Desire at Yellow Tree Theatre, among others.

Steve Mallers (Ed) is grateful to be making his Six Points Theater and Minnesota debut. He previously called San Francisco home, where he worked with Boxcar Theatre (The Speakeasy), Left Coast Theatre Company (The Laramie Project) and both the Short-Lived and San Francisco Olympians festivals.

Nancy Marvy (Mrs. Beckoff) has appeared on many stages in the Twin Cities including Six Points Theater where she was in SHUL and the world premiere of We Are The Levinsons by SURVIVORS playwright Wendy Kout.

Charlie Peterson (David) is thrilled to be returning to Six Points Theater after having been in TRAYF. He’s also performed at Ten Thousand Things Theater, The Southern Theater, and The Crane Theater. He is a senior at Saint Paul Conservatory for Performing Artists and will be attending the University of Minnesota next fall and plans to pursue a degree in Theater.

Antonio Teodoro (Alan) is making his Six Points Theater debut, with previous Twin Cities appearances at Pangea World Theater (Hecuba) and Phoenix Theater (The Elephant).

Craig Johnson (Director) is a long-time actor and director in the Twin Cities with over 250 production credits at many area theaters. At Six Points Theater he directed Uncle Philip's Coat, A Pickle, The Chanukah Guest, Mizlansky/Zalinsky or 'schmucks,' and Becoming Doctor Ruth, and acted in Jest a Second! He's worked at many other Twin Cities theaters. He teaches theater at the University of Minnesota. Joining Craig are: Michael Hoover (Scenic Design); Barb Portinga (Costume Design); Todd M. Reemtsma (Lighting Design); Anita Kelling (Sound Design); Bobbie Smith (Properties Design); Brady Whitcomb (Technical Director); Miranda Shunkwiler (Stage Manager); and Becca Kravchenko (Assistant Stage Manager).

**It's important to note that Torch Song Trilogy first premiered in 1982 and was set, like Torch Song, in the 1970's and 1980's New York City. Also around that time, this happened: "The Stonewall Inn was the site of the 1969 Stonewall riots, which led to the LGBTQIA+ liberation movement and the modern fight for LGBTQIA+ rights in the United States." - Wikipedia

And as mentioned before, Torch Song Trilogy helped set the stage for the emergence of LGBTQIA+ rights and the fight for human dignity.

Now in its 29th season, Six Points Theater, formerly Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company, was founded in 1995 by Barbara Brooks to engage people of all backgrounds in work rooted in Jewish content, that explores differences, illuminates commonalities and fosters greater understanding among all people. The theater’s work has garnered five Ivey Awards as well as the Metropolitan Regional Arts Council Arts Achievement Award.