THE WANDERERS Comes to Six Points Theater in April

Performances run April 29 – May 14, 2023.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Two couples from very different worlds experience the pleasures and challenges of commitment. But when disagreements and deceptions begin to unravel their relationships, they must decide how to achieve happiness. This new play is by Anna Ziegler, author of Six Points Theater hits Actually and Photograph 51.

Welcome to Six Points Theater's presentation of The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Miriam Monasch, and starring Avi Aharoni, Lynda J. Dahl, Amanda Cate Fuller, Lea Kalisch, and Tony Larkin.

Cast

Avi Aharoni (Schmuli) is excited to be back at Six Points Theater where his credits include Two Jews Walk Into A War...,Shul, Natasha and the Coat, and his self-written, filmed production of the one-man show, Operation: Immigration, subsequently retitled My Father's Son, which won the Golden Lanyard Award at the 2019 Minnesota Fringe Festival.

Lynda J. Dahl (Sophie) is delighted to be returning to Six Points Theater after making her debut in Groupthink. Her recent performances include Theatre Pro Rata's By the Bog of Cats and Convent of Pleasure as part of the Minnesota Fringe Festival, True West and Death of a Salesman with St. Croix Festival, Trust at The Lab Theater, and When We Were Young and Unafraid with Persistent Theatre Productions. Film credits include features Faerie and Twin Cities.

Amanda Cate Fuller (Julia Cheever) is excited to be back at Six Points Theater having appeared in Hanukkah Lights in the Big Sky. She's the artistic director of The Gray Mallard Theater Co. (Minneapolis, Minn.). She spent a decade on the East Coast, where she performed for Shakespeare in the Park (The Public Theater), Commonwealth Shakespeare Company (Boston, Mass.), The Drilling Company (New York, N.Y.) and The Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater (Wellfleet, Mass.).

Lea Kalisch (Esther) is thrilled to return to the Six Points Theater stage having last been in The People's Violin. Lea is a Swiss Jewish international touring actress and singer. She performs a variety of concerts in the Twin Cities, on the East Coast and across Europe. Lea works with the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene and has starred in multiple Off-Broadway shows. She's honored to be a Minnesota Jerome Hill Artist Fellow 2023-25 in the theater field.

Tony Larkin (Abe) was last at Six Points Theater in The People's Violin playing several characters. Previously, he was in Significant Other. A recent transplant from Atlanta, Tony's been working in professional regional theater for the past 30 years, beginning at age 10, when he was in the national tour of Camelot. Since then, he's worked all over. Most notably: Alliance Theatre (Atlanta, Ga.), Jewish Theatre of the South (Dunwoody, Ga.), New Repertory Theatre (Watertown, Mass.), Acorn Theatre (New York, N.Y.), and many others.

Production Artists

Miriam Monasch (Director) comes back to Six Points Theater having won a coveted Ivey Award for her direction of Our Class by Tadeusz Slobobzianek. She also directed the world premiere of Natasha and the Coat by Deborah Stein, and My Name is Asher Lev by Chaim Potok. Miriam acted in three Six Points Theater plays. She worked as a director, actor and occasional playwright for more than 40 years. Other directing credits include Commonweal Theatre, Theatre in the Round, and the University of Minnesota.

Joining Miriam is Rick Polenek (Scenic Designer), A. Emily Heaney (Costume Design), Todd M. Reemtsma (Lighting Design), Anita Kelling (Sound Design), Bobbie Smith (Properties Design), Tom Burgess (Projections Design), Timothy M. Payton (Technical Director), Miranda Shunkwiler (Stage Manager), André Johnson Jr. (Assistant Stage Manager), Anna Ziegler (Playwright), and Barbara Brooks (Producer) founder and producing artistic director of Six Points Theater.




