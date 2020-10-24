THE BIRTH PLAY PROJECT Presents I WITH THINGS NEW BORN

A world premiere play presented both in-person and virtually, "I With Things New Born" celebrates those who labor and defiantly hope.

A world premiere play presented both in-person and virtually, "I With Things New Born" celebrates those who labor and defiantly hope.

The Birth Play Project's I With Things New Born will be presented October 30th-November 8th live at the Off-Leash Art Box in Minneapolis and streaming in your home at your convenience wherever you are in the world.

"Juliet is ousted from Shakespeare's Measure for Measure after she is imprisoned for conceiving a child out of wedlock, and Sister Francisca, the young nun & midwife tasked with catching Juliet's baby, has never attended a birth alone before. But with the city outside in chaos, the two strangers must find enough common ground to perform an act of near-unbearable intimacy. Adapted for an altered world from a longer play of the same name, I With Things New Born is an ode to the timeless, quiet courage of those who ensure that life goes on - a story of labor and defiant hope."

I With Things New Born is written and directed by Madeline Wall, who also performs in the play alongside leading actor Renee Schwarz.

Tickets to the virtual performance option will be made available on October 30th via a different link, so follow @birthplayproject on Instagram to stay updated on that, and email birthplayproject@gmail.com with any questions.

Live performance dates/times:

Friday, October 30th at 7:30pm

Saturday, October 31st at 2pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, November 1st at 2pm and 7pm

Wednesday, November 4th at 7:30pm

Thursday, November 5th at 7:30pm

Friday, November 6th at 7:30pm

Saturday, November 7th at 2pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, November 8th at 2pm and 7pm

For these live performances, audience size will be capped at 10 people, audience members will be seated in a socially distant manner, and masks will be required for all (the two actors wear them, too!). The play is 45 minutes long with no intermission.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You