THE BASEMENT YARD LIVE Will Bring New Tour to Minneapolis This September

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Hennepin Arts has announced that The Basement Yard Live will bring its new live show to Minneapolis this fall.

Hosted by podcast personalities Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez, The Basement Yard Live will take over the historic State Theatre on Thursday, September 24 at 8 p.m. The latest touring production promises a bigger, bolder and more interactive experience, featuring the duo's signature unfiltered commentary, spirited debates and audience participation.

Based on the popular podcast The Basement Yard, the live show transforms the pair's off-the-cuff conversations and comedic chemistry into a unique theatrical event. Each performance is designed to be different, allowing audience interaction and spontaneous moments to shape the evening.

Santagato first gained widespread attention through his YouTube content and appearances on MTV's Guy Court. Over the years, he has built a substantial online following through his videos, podcasting work and social media presence. Alongside comedian and content creator Frank Alvarez, he has helped turn The Basement Yard into one of the most popular comedy podcasts online.

Known for its unpredictable conversations and wide-ranging topics, the podcast has featured episodes including "Is Jenny from the Block?," "Joe's No Good Really Bad Day" and "We're Tryna Get Slimed." Rather than focusing on a single format or theme, the show thrives on the hosts' spontaneous humor and conversational style.

The live tour has previously visited cities including New York, Chicago and Nashville, bringing the podcast's irreverent energy directly to audiences across the country.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 19 at 11:00 a.m. Purchases can be made through the State Theatre Box Office or online. Ticket delivery will be delayed until two weeks prior to the performance.

Hennepin Arts operates the historic Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres, as well as the Dudley Riggs Theatre, and serves as a leading nonprofit arts presenter in Minnesota through performance, educational and community programming.

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