SPHINX VIRTUOSI WITH BORDER CROSSING at Ordway Center For The Performing Arts

Sphinx Virtuosi performed with Border CrosSing today, April 10th. They performed works by Ginastera, Foley, Montgomery, and more at the Ordway Center for the Performing Arts at the Ordway Concert Hall.

"Tracing Visions"

With this program, the orchestra sets out to challenge the canon by illuminating a new pathway for listening, sharing, and fostering artistic expression with works by Alberto Ginastera, Xavier Foley, Jessie Montgomery, and more. Border CrosSing will perform a solo piece by Leo Brouwer and join Sphinx Virtuosi for a Carlos Guastavino selection.

About Sphinx Virtuosi

Since its founding in 2004, Sphinx Virtuosi has defined itself as the most diverse professional chamber orchestra in the country. This ensemble's dynamic approach to music-making offers an experience of unmatched vibrancy for seasoned and new audiences alike. Comprised of 18 talented soloists, these artists tour annually as cultural ambassadors to communities far and wide.

About Border CrosSing

Founded in 2017, Minnesota-based choral ensemble Border CrosSing envisions fundamental change in classical music culture, working to ensure that the community's true cultural reality is reflected onstage and in audiences. The organization provides opportunities for people from different communities to understand each other in new ways through work like their multi-lingual Puentes concert series, educational programs in schools, and collaborations with Minnesota's most important cultural organizations.

For more information on the event, click here

Photo by Nan Melville