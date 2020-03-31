SPCO Announces Four Special Video Events During COVID-19 Crisis

The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra (SPCO) announces today four upcoming live video events in its free online Concert Library (www.thespco.org/music).

Launched in 2017, the Concert Library was created to share The Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra's performances with those who are unable to attend concerts in person - through on-demand streaming and regularly scheduled live streams throughout the season. Like many other arts organizations, the SPCO has canceled concerts due to the virus crisis. During these unprecedented times, the SPCO's digital capabilities give the organization an opportunity to continue serving people in Minnesota and beyond while live concerts aren't possible.

In the coming weeks, the SPCO plans to utilize the Concert Library and other digital media platforms to connect with its audience and the rest of the community during the virus crisis:

UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS WITH ADDITIONAL SPCO CONCERT MATERIAL



Saturday, April 4 at 8pm:

Live Video Release: Mozart's Symphony No. 29

Friday, April 10 at 8pm (repeated Saturday, April 11 at 3pm):

Live Rebroadcast: Bach's Saint John Passion

Live Rebroadcast: Bach's Saint John Passion

Saturday, April 18 at 8pm:

Live Video Release: Ruth Reinhardt Conducts Schubert's Fifth Symphony

Saturday, April 25 at 10am:

Live Rebroadcast: Family Concert - Race for the Reef

Live Rebroadcast: Family Concert - Race for the Reef

While the current public health guidance and Stay at Home order preclude a live transmission from the Ordway, the SPCO is creating four special events that will combine recent video recordings - some previously unreleased - with fresh content such as solos recorded by the orchestra's musicians maintaining safe physical distance at home.

"We are excited to provide these four streaming events during the month of April and hope that they provide our community with great satisfaction," said Managing Director and President, Jon Limbacher. "Additionally, our Concert Library includes 18 full-length video concerts and 49 distinct pieces. We hope that the SPCO Concert Library will be a source of enrichment and joy for our community during this challenging time."

To make it even easier to access the Concert Library during the virus crisis, visitors are not currently required to register to watch free video concerts.

Launched in 2017, the Concert Library was created to serve more people in the community, especially those who would otherwise be unable to attend concerts in person. The orchestra's free online Concert Library offers both live and on-demand videos of concerts that can be viewed anytime, anywhere, completely free of charge. The library has 18 full-length concert videos for free on-demand viewing, including two concerts designed for children and their families, and dozens of audio concerts for streaming through the SPCO's partnership with Classical Minnesota Public Radio.

In addition to the website (thespco.org/music), the free Concert Library is also available as a mobile app for Apple and Android devices via the App Store or Google Play.

The Concert Library has two acclaimed Family Concert videos for on-demand streaming: Race for the Reef and A Nighttime Story, both geared towards children ages 6-12, but enjoyable by people of any age. The live rebroadcast event of Race for the Reef will be augmented with new material and will be accompanied with activities designed to extend and enhance the concert viewing experience.

In addition to the live rebroadcast, the SPCO will provide engagement resources for parents, guardians and educators to help spark the imagination and explore even more videos on the Concert Library. These resources will feature listening lessons and supplementary materials for students and children to engage with the music.

"We believe that the Concert Library is a place for everyone - including children and students," said Chief Community Value Officer, Erin Jude. "Whether you are a parent or guardian looking for engaging online content for the young people in your life or an educator looking for listening activities to supplement distance learning or instrument instruction, we are proud to be able to offer options to the community. And if you're just looking for something to sit down and watch as a family, we have you covered there too!"

Viewers will be able to access these additional resources by visiting thespco.org/resources as they become available.





