SISTER ACT to Be Presented by Lundstrum Performing Arts in Minneapolis

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Lundstrum Performing Arts, Minnesota's premier training program for dance, voice and drama, presents the full-length, musical comedy Sister Act at 7 p.m. on July 31, and at 4 p.m. on August 1 and 2. This production is based on the 1992 hit film Sister Act, starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith. Lundstrum Performing Arts is located in North Minneapolis at 1617 North Second Street off Broadway Street, 55411. General admission tickets are $18 and $15 (55+ or 18 and under) plus fees, and available at Lundstrum.org or by calling 612-521-2600.

Lundstrum productions feature students who are part of its acclaimed training programs along with alumni. Shows result from weeks of intensive rehearsals in dance, acting and singing. Sister Act Jr., highlights students ages 14-18, including Lundstrum standout Aniyah Warren who plays the lead role of Sister Mary Clarence/Delores Van Cartier. Warren is a high school senior who earned a scholarship to attend New York City's prestigious American Musical and Dramatic Academy starting this Fall 2026. The AMDA school has produced many notable celebrities who have starred in major Broadway shows, films and television series.

Lundstrum also supports training through its Scholarship Fund ensuring that local youth can access performing arts resources. Lundstrum's scholarship program ensures that all students are eligible to take classes for a pay-what-you-can rate, up to the full cost of classes. No student is turned away because of financial reasons. Removing these barriers means more young people can access the arts.

Lundstrum Performing Arts' fall classes run September 12-November 22, 2026. Registration is open now through Lundstrum.org or by calling 612-521-2600.

'Lundstrum Performing Arts is a symbol of quality, of the transformative capacity of the human spirit in the life of a child,' commented Don Samuels, Northside Leader.

Lundstrum is acclaimed for its fun, rigorous and results-driven training programs. Previous Lundstrum students include national performer Maria Briggs who has performed in Broadway's Cats, Frozen, Hello Dolly, Anastasia and Music Man.

Sister Act at Lundstrum Performing Arts

Tickets are $18 general admission; $15 (55+/18 and under). Available online at Lundstrum.org

· Friday, July 31, 7 p.m.

· Saturday August 1, 4 p.m.

· Sunday, August 2, 4 p.m.

Sister Act is the feel-good musical comedy based on the 1992 hit film. When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won't be a found: a convent! Disguised as a Sister Mary Clarence, she finds herself at odds with the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and the community.

Featuring original music by Tony- and eight-time Oscar winner, Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Little Shop of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Filled with powerful gospel music, dancing and a moving story, Sister Act is a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship.

Artistic Team: Director: Billy Johnstone, Assistant to Director: Minika Warden, Music Director: Koki Sato, Vocal Director: Justine Boswell, Choreographers: Aili Emilia, Jane McMonagle, DiShae Sanders, Minika Warden. Special Consultants: Jamecia Bennett and Cameron Wright.

Creative Team: Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Glenn Slater, Book by Cheri Steinkellner and Bill Steinkellner, Additional Book Material by Douglas Carter Beane. Based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture, Sister Act, written by Joseph Howard.

Sister Act is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

Lundstrum Performing Art's mission is to cultivate a love and knowledge of the performing arts so young people can discover unique gifts, develop depth of character and imagine new possibilities. Since 2000, Lundstrum Performing Arts has proudly trained thousands of students from diverse backgrounds and is committed to serving students in its North Minneapolis neighborhood through scholarships, on-site programs and school partnerships.

1617 North Second Street, Minneapolis, MN 55411

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