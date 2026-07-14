TITUS ANDRONICUS to Open at Black Forest Inn With The Birth Play Project

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The Birth Play Project will present Isabella Dunsieth's adaptation of Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus at the Black Forest Inn July 23rd-August 1st, 2026.

This 90-minute adaptation of Shakespeare's first tragedy is the story of two ancient families forced to make unbearable choices between forgiveness and revenge. Does anyone win, the play asks, in a dangerous tug-of-war between grief and grievance? The play is rated R for language and violence, including sexual violence, and is recommended for audiences over age 16.

Titus Andronicus is directed by Zillah Glory Langjøen. The cast features Isabella Dunsieth (company member at the Brave New Workshop) Jonathan Steven Edwards (The Modern Rep's Midsummer Night's Dream), Tia Tanzer (Theatre in the Round's How to Catch Creation), Porter Eldredge, Arcadia German, Ben Glisczinski, Gillian Mueller, Olivia Nelson, Luciana Stich, and Kjer Whiting in the title role.

The creative team includes H. Ashley, Clara Costello, Siv Earley, Robert McGrady, Cohen Rautenkranz, Taj Ruler, and Will Shroeder. The show will run for six performances only, all at 7:00pm. 90-minute runtime, no intermission. Tickets (sliding scale $10-$50).

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