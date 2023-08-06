Review: YES NO MAYBE (PLEASE EXPLAIN) at Rarig Center Thrust

This production runs on select dates now through August 13, 2023

Aug. 06, 2023

Step back in time and relive the 90's with "Yes No Maybe," a heartfelt, awkward, and sometimes cringy journey through Kristina's high school notes, brought to life by Sandbox Theatre.

As a child of the 90's, I found this show to be a delightful trip down memory lane. Walking into the performance space, I was pleasantly surprised when one of the actors handed me a letter to deliver to Kristina, who was seated in the front row. This small interactive touch set the tone for an engaging experience.

The stage came alive with five talented actors, each contributing to the vibrant atmosphere. Two actors on the side played music with a guitar and keyboard, while the other two operated the projector. The creative use of the projector was a highlight of the performance. The actors recorded themselves in action on the stage, and the incorporation of miniature toys to enact certain scenarios was a brilliant choice. The result was an innovative and immersive production that captivated the audience.

The chemistry among the cast was palpable, and their boundless energy had the audience laughing throughout the show. However, it wasn't just laughs; "Yes No Maybe" skillfully balanced humor with heartfelt moments, eliciting genuine emotions from the spectators.

If you're looking for a unique and entertaining show at the Minnesota Fringe 2023, I wholeheartedly recommend "Yes No Maybe" by Sandbox Theatre. Whether you lived through the 90's or not, this production offers a delightful blend of nostalgia and creativity that is sure to leave you with a smile on your face.

