Review: WHEN YOU HEAR THE CHIME at Southern Theater

This production runs on select dates now through August 13, 2023

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced! Photo 1 CLUE National Tour to Launch in Minneapolis in February 2024 - Full Route Announced!
Interview: Will Dusek of JERSEY BOYS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres Photo 2 Interview: Will Dusek of JERSEY BOYS at Chanhassen Dinner Theatres
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 3 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Review: SHANE at Guthrie Theater Photo 4 Review: SHANE at Guthrie Theater

Review: WHEN YOU HEAR THE CHIME at Southern Theater
Review: WHEN YOU HEAR THE CHIME at Southern Theater
When Your Hear the Chime at the Minnesota Fringe 
Photo courtesy of When You Hear the Chime

When You Hear the Chime" presented by Alchemy Arts, and created by Nichole Carey and Andrew Lester, is a heartwarming tribute to the enchanting stories that shaped us, inviting us to rediscover the magic that knows no age. This whimsical and poignant journey will transport you back to your childhood days, tugging at your heartstrings and leaving you with a sense of youthful wonder.

Attending the Minnesota Fringe 2023 on a whim, I stumbled upon this show and was delighted that I did. "When You Hear the Chime" is brimming with charm, creativity, and boundless imagination. The real-life duo of Nicole Carey and Andrew Lester masterfully guide us through a nostalgic expedition that resonates with the child within all of us.

The setting, seemingly Andrew's home adorned with his late grandmother's belongings - clothing, props, and more - served as the perfect backdrop for the enchanting journey. Throughout the production, the duo portrayed best friends who lovingly brought to life some of our most beloved childhood tales, including Jack and the Beanstalk, Peter Pan, and other classics.

Andrew mesmerized the audience with his lyrical dancing, capturing the essence of youthfulness, imagination, and the longing to be carefree once more. Meanwhile, Nicole's heartfelt singing not only added an element of fun but also grounded the performance, creating a beautiful balance between the two.

The play skillfully intertwined comedic moments with profound instances of self-reflection, evoking a powerful connection with the audience. As we all reminisced about our own childhood dreams and imaginative adventures, the shared experiences drew us closer to the essence of the performance.

I wholeheartedly recommend "When You Hear the Chime" to everyone seeking a delightful and nostalgic experience. The show is a heartening reminder that the magic of storytelling transcends age and time, leaving a lasting impression on all who witness it. Don't miss the chance to rekindle your sense of wonder and join Nichole Carey and Andrew Lester on this spellbinding journey.

For more ticket and show information, please click the ticket link button below.




RELATED STORIES - Minneapolis / St. Paul

1
Video: Watch Stay With Me From INTO THE WOODS at the Guthrie Theater Photo
Video: Watch 'Stay With Me' From INTO THE WOODS at the Guthrie Theater

Watch a clip of 'Stay With Me' from Into the Woods at Guthrie Theater!

2
Review: GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre Photo
Review: GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre

What did our critic think of GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre? The Golden Girls are back! Miami’s sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. 2023 finds Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her new, young sex-crazed stud. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends!

3
Interview: Ryan Bernier of GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre Photo
Interview: Ryan Bernier of GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre

The Golden Girls are back! Miami’s sassiest seniors have returned for one more hurrah. 2023 finds Sophia out on bail, after being busted by the DEA for running a drug ring for retirees. Blanche and Rose have founded CreakN, a thriving sex app for seniors. And Dorothy is trying to hold it all together, with help from her new, young sex-crazed stud. Relive the heartfelt hilarity of four ladies who never stopped being your friends!

4
5-STEP GUIDE TO BEING GERMAN Comes to Minnesota Fringe Photo
5-STEP GUIDE TO BEING GERMAN Comes to Minnesota Fringe

5-STEP GUIDE TO BEING GERMAN goes to the heart of a deeply American subject more important than ever: How to see the world through each other’s eyes, have a sense of humor about your own side, communicate across cultural divides, and go for understanding over outrage.

From This Author - Jared Fessler

Jared [He/Him] is originally from Iowa and resides in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He grew up doing theatre and studied music, dance, and theatre with additional training in BFA musical theatre.Favorite th... (read more about this author)

Interview: Ryan Bernier of GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages TheatreInterview: Ryan Bernier of GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre
Review: GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages TheatreReview: GOLDEN GIRLS – THE LAUGHS CONTINUE at Pantages Theatre
Review: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE – WERQ THE WORLD TOUR 2023 at State TheatreReview: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE – WERQ THE WORLD TOUR 2023 at State Theatre
Interview: Kandy Muse & Naomi Smalls of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE – WERQ THE WORLD TOUR 2023 at State TheatreInterview: Kandy Muse & Naomi Smalls of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE – WERQ THE WORLD TOUR 2023 at State Theatre

Videos

VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for Children's Theatre Company's Production of COOKIN' (Nanta 난타) Video VIDEO: Watch the First Trailer for Children's Theatre Company's Production of COOKIN' (Nanta 난타)
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances Video
HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Stars Reveal Their Favorite Performances
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video
Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (6/07-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dandelion Seed
Stages Theatre Company (8/07-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Orpheum Theatre (12/15-12/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Golden Girls - The Laughs Continue
Pantages Theatre (8/02-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Galactic Wonders: A Space Adventure
Stages Theatre Company (8/02-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE BOY WONDER
History Theatre (10/07-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Boz Scaggs
State Theatre (8/09-8/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney’s Finding Nemo JR.
Stages Theatre Company (6/21-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wild Kratts LIVE 2.0
State Theatre (11/16-11/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ghost Files Live!
State Theatre (10/04-10/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You