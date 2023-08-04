Review: WHEN YOU HEAR THE CHIME at Southern Theater

When Your Hear the Chime at the Minnesota Fringe

Photo courtesy of When You Hear the Chime

When You Hear the Chime" presented by Alchemy Arts, and created by Nichole Carey and Andrew Lester, is a heartwarming tribute to the enchanting stories that shaped us, inviting us to rediscover the magic that knows no age. This whimsical and poignant journey will transport you back to your childhood days, tugging at your heartstrings and leaving you with a sense of youthful wonder.

Attending the Minnesota Fringe 2023 on a whim, I stumbled upon this show and was delighted that I did. "When You Hear the Chime" is brimming with charm, creativity, and boundless imagination. The real-life duo of Nicole Carey and Andrew Lester masterfully guide us through a nostalgic expedition that resonates with the child within all of us.

The setting, seemingly Andrew's home adorned with his late grandmother's belongings - clothing, props, and more - served as the perfect backdrop for the enchanting journey. Throughout the production, the duo portrayed best friends who lovingly brought to life some of our most beloved childhood tales, including Jack and the Beanstalk, Peter Pan, and other classics.

Andrew mesmerized the audience with his lyrical dancing, capturing the essence of youthfulness, imagination, and the longing to be carefree once more. Meanwhile, Nicole's heartfelt singing not only added an element of fun but also grounded the performance, creating a beautiful balance between the two.

The play skillfully intertwined comedic moments with profound instances of self-reflection, evoking a powerful connection with the audience. As we all reminisced about our own childhood dreams and imaginative adventures, the shared experiences drew us closer to the essence of the performance.

I wholeheartedly recommend "When You Hear the Chime" to everyone seeking a delightful and nostalgic experience. The show is a heartening reminder that the magic of storytelling transcends age and time, leaving a lasting impression on all who witness it. Don't miss the chance to rekindle your sense of wonder and join Nichole Carey and Andrew Lester on this spellbinding journey.

