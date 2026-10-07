Review: WHEN AUTUMN FALLS: AN EVENING OF SONG WITH NICHOLE CAREY at Crooners
This concert was on October 6, 2026
Nichole Carey brought When Autumn Falls to Crooners for an evening of music and storytelling, with a set built around songs that have personal meaning for her.
The program moved through a variety of styles, including “I Put a Spell on You,” Ingrid Michaelson’s “The Way I Am,” and “Moondance,” among other selections. Between songs, Carey shared the stories behind her choices and explained what each piece meant to her.
That storytelling was a central part of the evening. Rather than simply introducing the next song, Carey took time to provide some background on the music and her connection to it. It gave the audience a little more context for each selection and helped tie the different songs together.
The set also gave Carey an opportunity to move between different moods. “I Put a Spell on You” brought a darker tone, while “The Way I Am” offered a more personal moment. “Moondance” provided a lighter change of pace.
Jennifer Parker accompanied Carey on piano throughout the evening, supporting the different styles represented in the program.
With its combination of music and conversation, When Autumn Falls was an enjoyable evening that gave the audience a look at the songs that have stayed with Carey and the reasons she chose to share them.
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