Review: TWICE - THIS IS FOR WORLD TOUR 2026 at Grand Casino Arena

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TWICE’s 2026 world tour “FOUR” stop in Saint Paul on April 12, 2026 didn’t feel like a typical concert—it felt more like being dropped into their world for a couple of hours. Even with how big everything is—the stage, the screens, the lights—it still somehow feels really personal. And with all nine members—Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu—everyone actually gets a chance to stand out.

The show kicks off with “THIS IS FOR,” and right away it’s intense in the best way. The screens are huge, the visuals are super sharp, and the lighting hits hard from the first second. There are backup dancers onstage almost the whole time, which makes everything feel bigger, but it never takes attention away from the group. Songs like “Strategy” and “MAKE ME GO” really show off how tight their choreography is, especially with how they use the full stage.

When “SET ME FREE” and “I CAN’T STOP ME” come on, the energy just spikes. Those songs already hit, but live they feel even bigger, especially with the lights pulsing and the visuals constantly changing. Then “MOONLIGHT SUNRISE” kind of smooths things out for a bit with softer lighting, which is a nice break without slowing things down too much.

The middle part of the show mixes things up a lot. “MARS” and “I GOT YOU” feel more emotional, and the space-themed visuals make the whole arena feel huge. Then it flips again—“The Feels” gets everyone hyped, and “CRY FOR ME” and “HELL IN HEAVEN” go darker and more dramatic. It doesn’t feel random though—it all flows really naturally.

The solo section is honestly one of the best parts. Each member gets a short stage, and they all feel really different. Tzuyu’s is more soft and controlled, Mina’s is super elegant, and Nayeon’s is fun and energetic. Jeongyeon’s feels more chill and emotional, while Jihyo just completely owns the stage vocally. Sana’s has a dreamy vibe, and Momo’s is all about dance—super sharp and clean. Even though these are smaller stages, the lighting and visuals still change for each one, so it never feels like a slowdown. The Jeongyeon and Jihyo unit stage right after brings the energy back up again in a big way.

Toward the end, it turns into hit after hit. “FANCY,” “What is Love?,” and “YES or YES” are just nonstop crowd moments—everyone singing, everyone moving. “Dance the Night Away” feels like a full-on party, and “ONE SPARK” fits in nicely with the newer stuff without feeling out of place.

The encore is a bit more relaxed. “Feel Special” hits really hard emotionally, especially with the softer lighting and focus on the members. “Alcohol-Free” keeps things light, and ending with “Doughnut” is quieter but actually really nice—it kind of lets everything settle instead of ending super loud.

What makes the whole show work is how balanced it is. The staging, the projections, the lights, the dancers—it’s all big, but it never feels like too much. At the end of the night in Saint Paul, it just felt like you were watching TWICE do what they do best, just on a massive scale.

All photos by Joe Lemke

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