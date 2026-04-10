Review: LADY GAGA - THE MAYHEM BALL at Grand Casino Arena

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The Mayhem Ball Tour stop at Grand Casino Arena on April 9 and 10 honestly felt like way more than just a concert. It was one of those shows where you could tell right away it was going to be something special—and part of that was just how good it felt to see Lady Gaga out there at all. Knowing she’d been sick only a few days before, there was this huge sense of relief in the crowd when she came on. People weren’t just cheering—they were grateful. And you could tell she felt that too.

She opened with this dramatic, operatic version of “Bloody Mary,” and from there it just didn’t let up. The whole show flowed like one long story instead of separate songs. Everything blended together—“Abracadabra” into “Judas,” then into “Aura” and “Scheiße”—and it all felt really intentional, not random. The production was wild in the best way. Lights, visuals, set pieces—constantly changing and super detailed without ever feeling overdone. And the choreography was just as strong—sharp, intense, and totally in sync with everything happening on stage.

What really stood out though is that she’s not just putting on a show—she’s actually doing everything. She picked up the guitar a few times, sat down at the piano, and completely switched the vibe when she wanted to. The acoustic moments like “Die With a Smile” and “Edge of Glory” were some of the best parts of the night. It kind of brought everything back down to earth for a minute and reminded you how talented she really is beyond all the production.

She also took time to talk to the crowd, which made it feel more personal. She mentioned how Minnesota feels like home to her because her fiancé is from here, and the crowd absolutely loved that. It wasn’t a long speech or anything, just a real moment that made the whole arena feel a little smaller.

And then “Born This Way”… that was huge. She gave a shoutout to the LGBTQIA+ community, and it turned into one of those moments where everyone was just fully in it together. You could feel how much that song still means to people.

Toward the end, the show leaned a little more emotional with songs like “Million Reasons” and “Shallow,” before building back up again. By the time “Bad Romance” hit, the place was going crazy. And the encore was such a fun surprise—especially “Glitter and Grease,” which longtime fans definitely weren’t expecting.

More than anything, it just felt like Gaga giving everything she had. Coming back that quickly after being sick and still pulling off a show like that is kind of unreal. She sang, danced, played instruments, told a story, connected with the crowd—she really did it all. And you could tell she was genuinely happy and thankful to be there, which made it even better for everyone watching.

For more ticket and concert information for night two at Grand Casino Arena, please click the ticket link button below.

Photos by Jared Fessler

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