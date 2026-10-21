 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Review: TWELVE ANGRY MEN at Lyric Arts

This show runs now through November 1, 2026

By:
Review: TWELVE ANGRY MEN at Lyric Arts

What happens when one person questions what everyone else believes? That's at the heart of Twelve Angry Men, playing at Lyric Arts in Anoka. The play follows twelve jurors who must decide whether a young man is guilty of murder. What initially seems like a straightforward case takes a different turn when one juror questions the evidence.

Written by Reginald Rose and adapted for the stage by Sherman L. Sergel, Twelve Angry Men explores justice, prejudice, and the importance of reasonable doubt. As the jurors debate the case, tensions rise and personal biases come to light. Each man must decide whether his opinion is based on the facts or his own assumptions.

Directed by Julie K. Phillips, the production features Davin Grindstaff as Juror 8, the juror who challenges the others to take a closer look at the evidence. David Denninger plays Juror 3, whose strong opinions add to the growing tension in the room. The cast also includes Jim Ahrens as Juror 9, Peter Aitchison as Juror 10, and Jake Muszynski as Juror 2.

At its core, the play is about more than deciding the outcome of a murder trial. It examines how people make decisions, how difficult it can be to change their minds, and why listening to different perspectives matters. The jurors don't always agree, but they must work through their differences before reaching a unanimous decision.

The production's creative team includes scenic designer Cory Skold, Costume Designer Sarah Christenson, and lighting and sound designer Shannon Elliott. Together with the cast and crew, they help bring this classic courtroom drama to the stage.

Although Twelve Angry Men was written decades ago, its themes remain relevant. The story raises questions about fairness, prejudice, and the responsibility that comes with making decisions that affect someone else's life. It also serves as a reminder that speaking up and asking questions can make a difference, even when you're the only person in the room who disagrees.

Twelve Angry Men runs October 16 through November 1, 2026, at Lyric Arts in Anoka. For audiences who enjoy classic drama and stories that leave them thinking about justice and human nature, this production offers an opportunity to revisit a powerful and enduring play.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Lyric Arts Company of Anoka
Recent Articles
SANTA'S MAGIC MEAT RAFFLE Cast Announced at Lyric Arts
SANTA'S MAGIC MEAT RAFFLE Cast Announced at Lyric Arts
9/30/2026

Reader Reviews



BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Minneapolis / St. Paul SHOWS

The Madness of Lady Bright in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Madness of Lady Bright
The Phoenix Theater (10/16-10/25) PHOTOS
As You Like It in Minneapolis / St. Paul As You Like It
Hennepin Avenue United Methodist Church (10/22-10/25) VIDEOS
Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance in Minneapolis / St. Paul Hollywood; Lights, Camera Dance
Collide Theatrical Dance Company (10/15-10/25) VIDEOS
Kathy Mattea in Minneapolis / St. Paul Kathy Mattea
Pantages (2/20-2/20)
Sabrina Cast Reunion 30 Year Anniversary Live! in Minneapolis / St. Paul Sabrina Cast Reunion 30 Year Anniversary Live!
Pantages (11/08-11/08)
The Music Man in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Music Man
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (12/08-12/27)
Waitress in Minneapolis / St. Paul Waitress
Ordway Center for the Performing Arts (6/15-6/20)
The Playwright Festival in Minneapolis / St. Paul The Playwright Festival
Yellow Tree Theatre (5/22-6/06)
Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol in Minneapolis / St. Paul Dolly Parton's Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol
State Theatre (11/24-11/24)
Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical in Minneapolis / St. Paul Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical
Orpheum (1/26-1/31)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets