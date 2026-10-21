Review: TWELVE ANGRY MEN at Lyric Arts
This show runs now through November 1, 2026
What happens when one person questions what everyone else believes? That's at the heart of Twelve Angry Men, playing at Lyric Arts in Anoka. The play follows twelve jurors who must decide whether a young man is guilty of murder. What initially seems like a straightforward case takes a different turn when one juror questions the evidence.
Written by Reginald Rose and adapted for the stage by Sherman L. Sergel, Twelve Angry Men explores justice, prejudice, and the importance of reasonable doubt. As the jurors debate the case, tensions rise and personal biases come to light. Each man must decide whether his opinion is based on the facts or his own assumptions.
Directed by Julie K. Phillips, the production features Davin Grindstaff as Juror 8, the juror who challenges the others to take a closer look at the evidence. David Denninger plays Juror 3, whose strong opinions add to the growing tension in the room. The cast also includes Jim Ahrens as Juror 9, Peter Aitchison as Juror 10, and Jake Muszynski as Juror 2.
At its core, the play is about more than deciding the outcome of a murder trial. It examines how people make decisions, how difficult it can be to change their minds, and why listening to different perspectives matters. The jurors don't always agree, but they must work through their differences before reaching a unanimous decision.
The production's creative team includes scenic designer Cory Skold, Costume Designer Sarah Christenson, and lighting and sound designer Shannon Elliott. Together with the cast and crew, they help bring this classic courtroom drama to the stage.
Although Twelve Angry Men was written decades ago, its themes remain relevant. The story raises questions about fairness, prejudice, and the responsibility that comes with making decisions that affect someone else's life. It also serves as a reminder that speaking up and asking questions can make a difference, even when you're the only person in the room who disagrees.
Twelve Angry Men runs October 16 through November 1, 2026, at Lyric Arts in Anoka. For audiences who enjoy classic drama and stories that leave them thinking about justice and human nature, this production offers an opportunity to revisit a powerful and enduring play.
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