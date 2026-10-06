Interview: Adam Brett of CLUE at Orpheum Theatre Minneapolis
This production runs October 9 - 11, 2026
CLUE is coming back to Minneapolis, bringing with it murder, mystery, and plenty of laughs. Based on the classic board game and the 1985 film, the stage production follows the familiar suspects as they try to figure out who is behind the chaos at Boddy Manor.
Adam Brett takes on the role of Wadsworth, the butler famously played by Tim Curry in the movie. The national tour is also returning to Minneapolis, where it first launched a few years ago. We spoke with Adam about taking on such an iconic role, returning to the city where the tour began, and what audiences can expect from CLUE onstage.
Wadsworth is probably best known because of Tim Curry’s performance in the movie. What was your reaction when you found out you’d be playing the role, and did you go back and watch his performance before taking it on?
I was introduced to Clue, the board game, at a very young age. Soon after that, I saw the 1985 movie and immediately recognized this zany butler. Tim Curry from Rocky Horror; Tim Curry from Home Alone 2; Tim Curry from Muppet Treasure Island. His gregariousness, nuance, villainy, and chameleonic performances made me want to be an actor. You can’t have Clue without Tim Curry. His creation of Wadsworth has changed the way we engage with Clue. It is an honor to bring his most iconic role to life onstage.
Preparing for the role, I returned to the movie several times, partly because it’s one of my favorite comfort films, but also to honor what he brought to the character. On one hand, you want to pay homage to the most memorable parts of his performance. On the other, you have to make it your own and discover what your version of Wadsworth feels like. What I’ve come to appreciate most is how much fun I get to have in the role every night.
The CLUE tour originally launched in Minneapolis a few years ago. What does it mean to be bringing the show back to the city where the tour first began?
I LOVE Minneapolis! The theater scene here is so unique and always seems to be thriving. Bringing Clue back to its touring inception is quite a thrill.
What makes this show truly special is the way audiences engage with it. Whether they’re longtime fans, regular theatergoers, or first-time attendees, their laughs, shrieks, and gasps make every performance a blast. We can’t wait to be back!
Wadsworth gets to be right in the middle of all the chaos in CLUE. What has been the most fun part of playing him?
Wadsworth is a great role because not only is he in the middle of the chaos, he’s also the one force trying to keep it from spiraling even further out of control. Of course, what makes the play such a thrilling and hilarious 80 minutes is that he loses control quite quickly and quite easily. The once prim-and-proper British butler ends up throwing logic out the gothic windows, and hilarity ensues.
Every performance is fueled by adrenaline, but what makes the role especially fun is the cast. Clue is a true team sport, and the way we support one another while essentially playing a giant game of "keep it up" with each other and the audience is incredibly rewarding.
For people who know and love the movie, what do you think they’ll enjoy most about seeing CLUE onstage? Is there anything about the stage production that you think might surprise them?
We definitely cater to fans who can quote the movie, and I’m one of them myself. At the same time, we put fresh twists on those iconic moments, so audiences can enjoy the nostalgia while still being surprised. That balance is what makes this production so special.
Because it’s a murder mystery, I can’t reveal too much. But I think audiences will love our homage to the movie’s multiple endings, while also finding themselves on the edge of their seats as several unexpected twists unfold...
Thank you Adam for your time, please click the ticket link for more ticket and show information.
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