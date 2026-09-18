Review: THE LOST YOUR 2026 at Grand Casino Arena

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Phoebe Bridgers returned to the Twin Cities Thursday night, September 17, for a stop on The Lost Tour at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

The concert was a long-awaited return for local fans. Bridgers has built a large following with her honest songwriting and emotional performances, and the crowd was clearly ready to see her back on stage.

Alex G opened the show before Bridgers came out for a set that mixed songs from her new album, Lost Weekend, with favorites from her earlier albums.

The set included “Motion Sickness,” “Garden Song,” “Moon Song,” “Funeral,” “Graceland Too,” “Kyoto” and “I Know the End,” along with several songs from the new album. “Scott Street” was saved for the encore.

One of the more unusual parts of the concert was the phone-free policy. Fans placed their phones and smartwatches into Yondr pouches before entering the arena. The phones stayed with everyone throughout the show but couldn't be used until fans reached a designated area.

Without thousands of phones in the air, the audience was able to stay focused on the stage. It also made the arena feel a little more connected during the quieter songs.

Bridgers' music can feel very personal, so hearing those songs in a large arena was an interesting contrast. The full band gave the songs a bigger sound while still leaving room for the quieter moments that have become part of her live performances.

After several years away from the Twin Cities, Bridgers' return was a welcome one. The St. Paul show gave longtime fans a chance to hear familiar favorites again while introducing a new group of songs from Lost Weekend.

For anyone who has followed Bridgers' music over the years, Thursday night's concert was a chance to finally see her back in the Twin Cities and experience the songs live again.

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