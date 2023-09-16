Review: THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at The Guthrie Theater

A charming, sophisticated, and hilarious production has opened at the Guthrie Theater. The much anticipated mounting of, The Importance of Being Earnest.

Set in the late 1800’s, two Edwardian men have created false individuals in their lives, giving them the ability to opt out of their social responsibilities and spend their time in more enjoyable fashions. Jack has created a brother, Earnest, who resides in the city and provides his cover to court the beautiful Gwendolen. Whilst Algernon has created an invalid who goes by the name of Bunbury, so he may live the carefree life without question. When he stumbles across Jack’s young ward, Cecily, he finds himself smitten with the young lady and decides to woo her for himself. As things often do in situations like this, identities are mistaken, high jinx ensue, and comedy rules supreme.

Although the play has existed since 1895 and is widely regarded one of the greatest comedies every written. The Importance of Being Earnest has seemed to slip through the cracks when being produced and it is hard to see why. In an age where comedy has seemed to veer towards the vulgar and obscene, the comedy within this production is light hearted and wholesome. Relying more on situational comedy and providing a social commentary on the times, playwright Oscar Wilde has gifted the world a remarkably bright outlook on life.

While the comedy comes at a breakneck pace, the true heart of the piece is rooted in the colorful cast of characters that can’t seem to control themselves. Whether it is creating fictitious people to weasel their way out of situations, impersonating others for their own gain, or falling madly in love in just a few moments of knowing one another, there is no shortage of hysterical moments.

Delivering the continuous stream of laugh-inducing incidents is a triumphant cast of actors who know exactly who these characters are and how best to personify them (yes, it is their job after all but it is still impressive to witness).

T he dynamic duo of Corey Brill (Jack) and Michael Doherty (Algernon) is unmatched in this production. Watching their friendship’s highs and lows throughout the production is one heck of a roller coaster ride that they are just as happy to go on, as we are as the audience.

Whether you are familiar with the story or not, the Guthrie Theater has crafted a spectacular production that is a must-see this fall.

Note: This reviewer went into the production “blind”, not knowing anything about it and recommends that you do the same if possible. The payoff is well worth it.

September 9 - October 15, 2023

Ticket prices range from $29 to $82.