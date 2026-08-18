Review: SMALL MINDED at The Southern Theater

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Small Minded was one of those shows at the 2026 Minnesota Fringe Festival where I really didn't know what I was walking into, and I think that made it even more fun.

Created by Tyler West and Cleo DeOrio, the show puts West front and center and lets him do a little bit of everything. He is incredibly entertaining to watch and has great comedic timing. Some of my favorite moments were the simplest ones, where a look or movement was enough to get the audience laughing.

There is a lot happening throughout the show. West moves through physical comedy, magic, juggling, storytelling, audience interaction and Shakespeare. It sounds like a strange combination, but it works and shows just how versatile he is as a performer.

The show also gets much more personal than I expected. West, who has achondroplasia, shares stories about his life and career and what it has been like working in entertainment. He talks about how people see him and the assumptions that can come with being a performer with dwarfism.

Those moments gave me a different perspective on something I hadn't really thought much about before. There is a difference between getting a laugh because of something you're doing and having someone laugh because of who they think you are. West talks about that in a way that feels very personal to him and his experiences.

What I liked was that the show never stopped being fun. There were plenty of ridiculous moments and a lot of laughter, but there were also times when the room became much quieter. West was comfortable letting both happen.

I also wasn't expecting Shakespeare to make an appearance, but it was a great way to see another side of West. He isn't just a comedian or clown. He's an actor and entertainer with a lot of different skills, and this show gives him room to use them.

I laughed a lot during Small Minded, but I also learned something and left with a better understanding of West and his experiences. That's part of what I enjoy about the Minnesota Fringe Festival. Sometimes you pick a show because it sounds fun and end up getting something completely different from what you expected.

Small Minded played at The Southern Theater as part of the 2026 Minnesota Fringe Festival.

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